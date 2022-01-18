Support Engineer – Wits Third Stream at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To support, implement and maintain all activities of IT operations such as troubleshooting computer hardware and software problems. Additionally, they will support the company network and optimize the performance thereof and provide exceptional IT service to business users and clients.

Location:

Parktown, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Install all software and hardware products including Microsoft products, printers, and other related equipment.

Maintenance and setups of all desktops and laptops.

Monitor desktops and laptops through N-Able and ensure optimum efficiency of hardware.

Troubleshoot software and hardware problems.

Manage and maintain IT cabling standards.

Conduct hardware and software upgrades and new installations.

Ensure user machines always have the Microsoft ATP client installed and connected.

Monitoring Availability of Internet Services and ensuring all communication with necessary stakeholders are completed within agreed timeframes.

Troubleshooting system problems (Hardware and software) including networking equipment and printers.

View, assign and resolve all tickets in the Helpdesk system and maintain service levels at all times.

Maintain Microsoft domain infrastructure i.e. Windows operating systems, Microsoft Outlook, server operating systems, and others where required.

Ensure all computer setups and troubleshooting follows best practice standards and steps as per company policies.

Ensure IT governance protocols are adhered to.

Ensure tasks set out on projects are completed within the time required and all necessary communication is provided to Senior project members if deadlines will not be met.

Be responsible for tasks allocated to you and ensure they are completed at the highest standard.

Required minimum education and training:

Certification in at least one technical product set would be preferred. (A+, N+, Entry Level Microsoft Technical Certification.).

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 2 years experience in a desktop support environment.

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Demonstrated strong customer service orientation.

Ability to facilitate discussion among people with different backgrounds and opinions leading to consensus.

High-level verbal and written communication.

Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions, projects, and problems.

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment.

Ability to exercise discretion, work independently and as a part of a multidisciplinary team.

Must have a high level of customer service orientation.

Must have a positive attitude with the willingness to continuously grow in a fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills will be desirable.

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV. Please Apply Online

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 24 January 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note Third Stream, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

ThirdStream is a supplier of administrative services to donor-funded, academic, and healthcare organizations in Africa. What sets us apart is the knowledge and experience that we have gained from supporting more than 50 research entities within the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand over the past 20-years. We leverage the expertise and experience that our staff has acquired to deliver services to our external clients.

