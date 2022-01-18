Syspro achieves Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) certification status

Syspro has been certified by independent software research firm Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC).

To attain certified status, Syspro completed a product demonstration session and benchmarking analysis, covering the main functionality areas of the Syspro ERP solution as well as other features such as user experience, interface and workflow.

The resultant TEC report highlights the experience and expertise that Syspro brings to manufacturing and distribution customers as well as the ability for Syspro ERP to be deployed in the cloud or on-premise. It specifically notes how Syspro is known for providing extensive support for its customers’ complex industries across an ‘impressive’ range of manufacturing types, including assemble-to-order (ATO), batch, discrete, engineer-to-order (ETO), job shop, make-to-order (MTO), make-to-stock (MTS), process, and a mix of these different modes.

According to Paulo De Matos, chief product officer at Syspro: “As manufacturers and distributors continue to consider the reconfiguration of supply chains with an increased focus on resiliency, transparency and visibility, they require an ERP solution from industry specialists that understand their unique vertical challenges. I am pleased that the report highlights our vertical specialization along with our strong track record and footprint in the markets we support.”

The report also benchmarks Syspro against the industry average within a series of TEC Focus Indicator graphs. Within the graphs, software functionality is ranked within four key zones, including the minimal support zone, the industry average zone, the competitive zone and the dominant zone.

The functionality graphs in the TEC report indicate that Syspro is functionally rich primarily appearing in the dominant and competitive zones. According to PJ Jakovljevic, principle analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers, “The Syspro solution is competitive in all functional modules of the research models and has dominant functional capabilities in the inventory, purchasing and sales management areas.

“Syspro, unlike some other providers, continues to keep up with cutting-edge technologies and incorporates these into the solution.”