Tester at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE
? Provide testing support to the Compliance (including AML) department to ensure that the Bank’s new and existing products,
systems and services comply with the relevant Compliance (including AML) regulations and reporting requirements.
? Understanding of the bank’s products, systems and Compliance Policies (including the Risk Managements and Compliance
Program (RMCP)) to effectively provide testing support to the Compliance (including AML) department.
? Assist in the drafting of the test cases to ensure Business requirements are fully incorporated in the test plan.
? Create and conduct UAT test cases.
? Work closely with IT together and with the Data Analytics Supervisor to ensure end to end testing of systems, integrations,
products and services is conducted timeously and effectively.
? Applying and championing systems testing best practices for the Bank.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s) ensure
Bidvest Bank October 2021
COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Reporting and Testing ? Knowledge of the relevant Compliance (including AML/CFT) regulations and reporting
requirements.
? Adherence to the implementation of internal procedures.
? Testing systems and products to ensure compliance with relevant compliance (including
AML/CFT) requirements to and relevant regulations.
? Applying and championing systems testing best practices for the Bank.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Stakeholder Management ? Liaison with Bank IT and IDS/EDW departments
? Building relationships.
? Liaise with Data Analytics Supervisor on all relevant matters
? Maintain high systems-user satisfaction through the delivery of high-quality, timely, and
thorough solutions.
? Close interaction with various teams/functions in the Compliance department to ensure
awareness of data requirements and system related challenges and speedy resolution
PEOPLE MANAGEMENT
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
? Contribution to making the department a great place to work
? Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
? Support and drive the business’s core values.
? Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
? Promote the sharing of knowledge.
? Show willingness to help others.
? Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the
team effectiveness).
? Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Operational Excellence ? Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of
control.
? Create test cases to cover the following test requirements where applicable:
o Regression tests
o UAT Testing
? Identify product, systems and regulatory defects through testing and ensure all identified
defects are escalated to IT and properly documented and tracked.
? Manage products and systems defects logged with IT through to closure by conducting
UAT and regression testing and constantly following up with IT.
? Maintain test quality and testing best practice for the Compliance team.
? Communicate with external and internal customers as necessary.
? Prepare test status reports on the results of test activities that include coverage and
progress measures.
? Thorough understanding of various bank departments operation. Create test cases
relevant to Compliance department in terms of risk mitigation.
? Conduct testing on Tonbeller Compliance monitoring, customer/payments screening; risk
assessment systems; and FIC goAML reporting system, etc.
? Participate in analysis and design sessions with business analysts, development leads and
technical team in respect of the Bank’s core systems to imbed Compliance requirements
into business processes
? Assist in creating business requirements and support documentation for the
Bidvest Bank October 2021
development/enhancement or testing of monitoring, screening or reporting systems
? Prepare and document test plans to acceptance of system changes.
? Ensure that exceptions to the business rules applied during testing are properly
documented and approved as per proper governance processes.
? Testing of new Management Information Reports relating to Compliance department.
? Provide support in product, systems and business rule testing, UAT and postimplementation
approach and test cases.
? Provide testing support in the development and reviewing of the monitoring rules in
Tonbeller.
? Assist in extracting data on the relevant databases, performing data and trend analyses.
? Responding to management ad hoc requests.
Internal Processes ? Policy adherence
? Document Control
? Weekly reporting
? General reporting
LEARNING AND GROWTH
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Personal Development ? Take ownership for driving own career development
? Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.
? Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property.
? Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank.
Training ? Completion of internal bank Compliance courses
? Advanced Word/Power Point training
? Training on all the Bank’s systems
? Continuous investigation and reporting up-skilling
REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)
Minimum Ideal
Qualifications ? Diploma IT, Mathematics /Applied
Mathematics
? ISTQB Foundation Level
? ISTQB Agile Tester an advantage
IT Degree preferable
Experience At least 1 – 3 years data analysis or testing
experience in Compliance (including
AML/CFT) or Risk area.
Good knowledge of Compliance (including AML/CFT) related
legislation and regulations.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)
Minimum Ideal
? Ability to identify weaknesses in the control
environment and advise on possible changes
? Reasonable Knowledge and experience of Compliance
? Ability to understand and efficiently analyze information
from multiple sources.
? Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks, while
ensuring that assigned job responsibilities and
department goals are met
? Attention to detail with strong analytical skills
? Ability to operate effectively under pressure
? Resourceful
? Ability to work independently and meet deadlines
? Proficient in Banking systems
? Knowledge of financial industry products and
services would be advantages
? Ability to identify and escalate sensitive issues with
discretion
? In depth Knowledge and experience of Compliance
(including AML/CFT) monitoring and screening
systems development and support
? Power BI and Sequel knowledge
Bidvest Bank October 2021
? Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel skills,)
? Excellent communication skills
WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)
Office Bound
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Data Analysis
- Maths
- Reports
- multi task
- communication skills.
- Analysing
- work under pressure
- pay attention to detail
- COMPLIANE
About The Employer:
PRIMARY PURPOSE
? Provide testing support to the Compliance (including AML) department to ensure that the Bank’s new and existing products,
systems and services comply with the relevant Compliance (including AML) regulations and reporting requirements.
? Understanding of the bank’s products, systems and Compliance Policies (including the Risk Managements and Compliance
Program (RMCP)) to effectively provide testing support to the Compliance (including AML) department.
? Assist in the drafting of the test cases to ensure Business requirements are fully incorporated in the test plan.
? Create and conduct UAT test cases.
? Work closely with IT together and with the Data Analytics Supervisor to ensure end to end testing of systems, integrations,
products and services is conducted timeously and effectively.
? Applying and championing systems testing best practices for the Bank.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s) ensure
Bidvest Bank October 2021
COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Reporting and Testing ? Knowledge of the relevant Compliance (including AML/CFT) regulations and reporting
requirements.
? Adherence to the implementation of internal procedures.
? Testing systems and products to ensure compliance with relevant compliance (including
AML/CFT) requirements to and relevant regulations.
? Applying and championing systems testing best practices for the Bank.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Stakeholder Management ? Liaison with Bank IT and IDS/EDW departments
? Building relationships.
? Liaise with Data Analytics Supervisor on all relevant matters
? Maintain high systems-user satisfaction through the delivery of high-quality, timely, and
thorough solutions.
? Close interaction with various teams/functions in the Compliance department to ensure
awareness of data requirements and system related challenges and speedy resolution
PEOPLE MANAGEMENT
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
? Contribution to making the department a great place to work
? Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
? Support and drive the business’s core values.
? Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
? Promote the sharing of knowledge.
? Show willingness to help others.
? Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the
team effectiveness).
? Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Operational Excellence ? Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of
control.
? Create test cases to cover the following test requirements where applicable:
o Regression tests
o UAT Testing
? Identify product, systems and regulatory defects through testing and ensure all identified
defects are escalated to IT and properly documented and tracked.
? Manage products and systems defects logged with IT through to closure by conducting
UAT and regression testing and constantly following up with IT.
? Maintain test quality and testing best practice for the Compliance team.
? Communicate with external and internal customers as necessary.
? Prepare test status reports on the results of test activities that include coverage and
progress measures.
? Thorough understanding of various bank departments operation. Create test cases
relevant to Compliance department in terms of risk mitigation.
? Conduct testing on Tonbeller Compliance monitoring, customer/payments screening; risk
assessment systems; and FIC goAML reporting system, etc.
? Participate in analysis and design sessions with business analysts, development leads and
technical team in respect of the Bank’s core systems to imbed Compliance requirements
into business processes
? Assist in creating business requirements and support documentation for the
Bidvest Bank October 2021
development/enhancement or testing of monitoring, screening or reporting systems
? Prepare and document test plans to acceptance of system changes.
? Ensure that exceptions to the business rules applied during testing are properly
documented and approved as per proper governance processes.
? Testing of new Management Information Reports relating to Compliance department.
? Provide support in product, systems and business rule testing, UAT and postimplementation
approach and test cases.
? Provide testing support in the development and reviewing of the monitoring rules in
Tonbeller.
? Assist in extracting data on the relevant databases, performing data and trend analyses.
? Responding to management ad hoc requests.
Internal Processes ? Policy adherence
? Document Control
? Weekly reporting