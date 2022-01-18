Tester at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE

? Provide testing support to the Compliance (including AML) department to ensure that the Bank’s new and existing products,

systems and services comply with the relevant Compliance (including AML) regulations and reporting requirements.

? Understanding of the bank’s products, systems and Compliance Policies (including the Risk Managements and Compliance

Program (RMCP)) to effectively provide testing support to the Compliance (including AML) department.

? Assist in the drafting of the test cases to ensure Business requirements are fully incorporated in the test plan.

? Create and conduct UAT test cases.

? Work closely with IT together and with the Data Analytics Supervisor to ensure end to end testing of systems, integrations,

products and services is conducted timeously and effectively.

? Applying and championing systems testing best practices for the Bank.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s) ensure

COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Reporting and Testing ? Knowledge of the relevant Compliance (including AML/CFT) regulations and reporting

requirements.

? Adherence to the implementation of internal procedures.

? Testing systems and products to ensure compliance with relevant compliance (including

AML/CFT) requirements to and relevant regulations.

? Applying and championing systems testing best practices for the Bank.

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Stakeholder Management ? Liaison with Bank IT and IDS/EDW departments

? Building relationships.

? Liaise with Data Analytics Supervisor on all relevant matters

? Maintain high systems-user satisfaction through the delivery of high-quality, timely, and

thorough solutions.

? Close interaction with various teams/functions in the Compliance department to ensure

awareness of data requirements and system related challenges and speedy resolution

PEOPLE MANAGEMENT

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

? Contribution to making the department a great place to work

? Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

? Support and drive the business’s core values.

? Maintain a positive attitude and drive.

? Promote the sharing of knowledge.

? Show willingness to help others.

? Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the

team effectiveness).

? Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Operational Excellence ? Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of

control.

? Create test cases to cover the following test requirements where applicable:

o Regression tests

o UAT Testing

? Identify product, systems and regulatory defects through testing and ensure all identified

defects are escalated to IT and properly documented and tracked.

? Manage products and systems defects logged with IT through to closure by conducting

UAT and regression testing and constantly following up with IT.

? Maintain test quality and testing best practice for the Compliance team.

? Communicate with external and internal customers as necessary.

? Prepare test status reports on the results of test activities that include coverage and

progress measures.

? Thorough understanding of various bank departments operation. Create test cases

relevant to Compliance department in terms of risk mitigation.

? Conduct testing on Tonbeller Compliance monitoring, customer/payments screening; risk

assessment systems; and FIC goAML reporting system, etc.

? Participate in analysis and design sessions with business analysts, development leads and

technical team in respect of the Bank’s core systems to imbed Compliance requirements

into business processes

? Assist in creating business requirements and support documentation for the

development/enhancement or testing of monitoring, screening or reporting systems

? Prepare and document test plans to acceptance of system changes.

? Ensure that exceptions to the business rules applied during testing are properly

documented and approved as per proper governance processes.

? Testing of new Management Information Reports relating to Compliance department.

? Provide support in product, systems and business rule testing, UAT and postimplementation

approach and test cases.

? Provide testing support in the development and reviewing of the monitoring rules in

Tonbeller.

? Assist in extracting data on the relevant databases, performing data and trend analyses.

? Responding to management ad hoc requests.

Internal Processes ? Policy adherence

? Document Control

? Weekly reporting

? General reporting

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Personal Development ? Take ownership for driving own career development

? Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.

? Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property.

? Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank.

Training ? Completion of internal bank Compliance courses

? Advanced Word/Power Point training

? Training on all the Bank’s systems

? Continuous investigation and reporting up-skilling

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

Minimum Ideal

Qualifications ? Diploma IT, Mathematics /Applied

Mathematics

? ISTQB Foundation Level

? ISTQB Agile Tester an advantage

IT Degree preferable

Experience At least 1 – 3 years data analysis or testing

experience in Compliance (including

AML/CFT) or Risk area.

Good knowledge of Compliance (including AML/CFT) related

legislation and regulations.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)

Minimum Ideal

? Ability to identify weaknesses in the control

environment and advise on possible changes

? Reasonable Knowledge and experience of Compliance

? Ability to understand and efficiently analyze information

from multiple sources.

? Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks, while

ensuring that assigned job responsibilities and

department goals are met

? Attention to detail with strong analytical skills

? Ability to operate effectively under pressure

? Resourceful

? Ability to work independently and meet deadlines

? Proficient in Banking systems

? Knowledge of financial industry products and

services would be advantages

? Ability to identify and escalate sensitive issues with

discretion

? In depth Knowledge and experience of Compliance

(including AML/CFT) monitoring and screening

systems development and support

? Power BI and Sequel knowledge

? Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel skills,)

? Excellent communication skills

WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)

Office Bound

