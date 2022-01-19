AWS Migration Project Manager at Sabenza IT

Jan 19, 2022

Our client requires a Senior Project Manager with AWS Migration Project Management experience. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

Requirements:

  • Plans and manages complex projects with high-level requirements specifications and multiple project phases
  • Communicates in clear, direct, and concise ways with all internal and external parties involved.
  • Maintains knowledge of organizational requirements, standards, and processes.
  • Ensures that work done is aligned with overall business strategy.

Qualifications

  • 8 – 10 years of experience in Managing IT Projects.
  • AWS Migration Project Experience
  • Proven analytical, organizational and problem-solving skills;
  • Exceptional verbal and written communication skills with track record of working directly with senior leadership levels;
  • Strong customer focused, team oriented communication skills with emphasis on building lasting, trusted partnerships through written and verbal communications with clients of IT in the business;
  • Personally you convince through analytical and conceptual thinking skills and a goal-oriented and pragmatic approach.
  • Must have strong leadership skills and be able to lead a team of engineers, estimators, drafters and other professionals.
  • Grade 12 / Matric with university exemption
  • A relevant project management qualification /certification (i.e. Prince 2 Foundation, Prince 2 Practitioner, Agile Project Manager, DSDM Atern Project Manager)
  • PMI accredited project management qualification
  • DSDM / Agile accredited certification
  • PRINCE2 Practitioner certification

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • CLoud migration
  • Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

