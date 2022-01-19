AWS Migration Project Manager at Sabenza IT

Our client requires a Senior Project Manager with AWS Migration Project Management experience. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.
Requirements:
- Plans and manages complex projects with high-level requirements specifications and multiple project phases
- Communicates in clear, direct, and concise ways with all internal and external parties involved.
- Maintains knowledge of organizational requirements, standards, and processes.
- Ensures that work done is aligned with overall business strategy.
Qualifications
- 8 – 10 years of experience in Managing IT Projects.
- AWS Migration Project Experience
- Proven analytical, organizational and problem-solving skills;
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills with track record of working directly with senior leadership levels;
- Strong customer focused, team oriented communication skills with emphasis on building lasting, trusted partnerships through written and verbal communications with clients of IT in the business;
- Personally you convince through analytical and conceptual thinking skills and a goal-oriented and pragmatic approach.
- Must have strong leadership skills and be able to lead a team of engineers, estimators, drafters and other professionals.
- Grade 12 / Matric with university exemption
- A relevant project management qualification /certification (i.e. Prince 2 Foundation, Prince 2 Practitioner, Agile Project Manager, DSDM Atern Project Manager)
- PMI accredited project management qualification
- DSDM / Agile accredited certification
- PRINCE2 Practitioner certification
For more information, Apply now!
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- CLoud migration
- Project Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate