AWS Migration Project Manager at Sabenza IT

Our client requires a Senior Project Manager with AWS Migration Project Management experience. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

Requirements:

Plans and manages complex projects with high-level requirements specifications and multiple project phases

Communicates in clear, direct, and concise ways with all internal and external parties involved.

Maintains knowledge of organizational requirements, standards, and processes.

Ensures that work done is aligned with overall business strategy.

Qualifications

8 – 10 years of experience in Managing IT Projects.

AWS Migration Project Experience

Proven analytical, organizational and problem-solving skills;

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills with track record of working directly with senior leadership levels;

Strong customer focused, team oriented communication skills with emphasis on building lasting, trusted partnerships through written and verbal communications with clients of IT in the business;

Personally you convince through analytical and conceptual thinking skills and a goal-oriented and pragmatic approach.

Must have strong leadership skills and be able to lead a team of engineers, estimators, drafters and other professionals.

Grade 12 / Matric with university exemption

A relevant project management qualification /certification (i.e. Prince 2 Foundation, Prince 2 Practitioner, Agile Project Manager, DSDM Atern Project Manager)

PMI accredited project management qualification

DSDM / Agile accredited certification

PRINCE2 Practitioner certification

For more information, Apply now!

Desired Skills:

AWS

CLoud migration

Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position