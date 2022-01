Business Analyst

PLEASE NOTE; THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION

The ideal candidate must have minimum 8-10 years experience within the banking environment. The minimum requirements will be:

Financial services and Banking industry experience is non-negotiable. (NB)

National Payment System exposure with experience in low value electronic payment system (debit and credits)

Have indepth knowledge of how a finance system works.

Candidates that do not have the relevant experience need not apply

Learn more/Apply for this position