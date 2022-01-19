Digitalisation aims to reduce driving licence renewal pain

A digital driving licence renewal system is on the cards, which should make the process paperless.

This is the word from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, talking about the massive backlog in the issuing of new and renewed driving licences.

Among the projects now in the pipeline which should help to reduce bottlenecks in the system is computerised learner’s licence testing.

“Through the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), we are augmenting the capacity of Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) and will be launching online services in February 2022 to improve service delivery and minimise the need for a motorist to visit a DLTC a number of times,” he says.

“This would mean motorists are able to access services in the comfort of their homes.”

In addition, plans to digitalise driving licence renewal procedures are in the pipeline and will result in a paperless process, he adds.

“This will include online eye-testing, where the eye test result will be automatically uploaded and linked to the user application.

“Long term interventions include integration of driving licence simulators into the testing procedures. This will entail testing the motorist’s level of knowledge of the motor vehicle and rules of the road before actually getting into the vehicle.

“The recording of the driving licence testing and digitalizing test results will also be part of this innovation,” Mbalula explains. “This will also include a new functionality to complete the renewal of driving licences online.”