ERP Specialist – Professional Services

Location: Midstream

Position Overview:

Our client is looking for a results-oriented ERP specialist to successfully integrate ERP systems. One will be collaborating with senior managers to determine which business processes need optimization, enhancing the performance of the IT systems, and deploying and implementing suitable ERP solutions.

To ensure success within this role, one should exhibit extensive knowledge of IT infrastructure and the ability to resolve integration issues.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

Completed BSc or BEng in IT / Computer Science / Computer Engineering

Certification in one of the following ERP Systems – Oracle / SAP / JDE

At least 5 years’ experience as an ERP specialist

A background in business administration, project management, or a related field

In-depth knowledge of ERP development tools, coding languages, and business processes

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

ERP Specialist

ERP Systems Integration

Business Processes Optimization

IT Systems Performance Enhancement

ERP Systems Deployment and Implementation

Oracle

SAP

JDE

ERP Development Tools

Coding Languages

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Professional Services Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

