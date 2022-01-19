ERP Specialist – Professional Services
Location: Midstream
Position Overview:
Our client is looking for a results-oriented ERP specialist to successfully integrate ERP systems. One will be collaborating with senior managers to determine which business processes need optimization, enhancing the performance of the IT systems, and deploying and implementing suitable ERP solutions.
To ensure success within this role, one should exhibit extensive knowledge of IT infrastructure and the ability to resolve integration issues.
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:
- Completed BSc or BEng in IT / Computer Science / Computer Engineering
- Certification in one of the following ERP Systems – Oracle / SAP / JDE
- At least 5 years’ experience as an ERP specialist
- A background in business administration, project management, or a related field
- In-depth knowledge of ERP development tools, coding languages, and business processes
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- ERP Specialist
- ERP Systems Integration
- Business Processes Optimization
- IT Systems Performance Enhancement
- ERP Systems Deployment and Implementation
- Oracle
- SAP
- JDE
- ERP Development Tools
- Coding Languages
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Professional Services Industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus