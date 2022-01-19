Intermediate Front End Developer at Reverside
Jan 19, 2022
Intermediate Front End DeveloperinJohannesburg
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking forFront End DevelopersProfessionals with3 – 5+ years solid development experience inJava Developingand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Job briefWe are looking for a Front-End Developer with experience in Java Developing, building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade [URL Removed] will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to [URL Removed] End Developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical [URL Removed] in all phases of the development lifecycle
Write well designed, testable, efficient code
Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
Prepare and produce releases of software components
Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Requirements
- Relevant education qualification is preferred
- Proven hands-on Software Development experience
- Proven working experience in Java development
- Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)
- Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
- Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc)
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
- Experience in the Spring Framework
- Certification in Java Development is a plus
- Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)
- Experience with test-driven development
- Experience working with Javascript (Angular or ReactJS) and CSS.
- Understanding of HTML and JAVA.
- Experience with Adobe AEM and Java would be advantageous.
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
