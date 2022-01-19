Intermediate Front End Developer at Reverside

Intermediate Front End DeveloperinJohannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forFront End DevelopersProfessionals with3 – 5+ years solid development experience inJava Developingand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job briefWe are looking for a Front-End Developer with experience in Java Developing, building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade [URL Removed] will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to [URL Removed] End Developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical [URL Removed] in all phases of the development lifecycle Write well designed, testable, efficient code Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications Prepare and produce releases of software components Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review Requirements Relevant education qualification is preferred

Proven hands-on Software Development experience

Proven working experience in Java development

Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc)

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)

Experience in the Spring Framework

Certification in Java Development is a plus

Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with test-driven development

Experience working with Javascript (Angular or ReactJS) and CSS.

Understanding of HTML and JAVA.

Experience with Adobe AEM and Java would be advantageous. Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

