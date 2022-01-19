IT Development Manager

Reference: JC52148

Our client who specializes in healthcare, retirement annuities and savings accounts, and life and short-term insurance in South Africa is seeking an IT Development Manager within the Centurion region Gauteng.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

INTERNAL PROCESS

Analyze and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team

Manage, monitor, and control the analysis, design, implementation, and execution of software development within the development team

Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs.

Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes

Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs

Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers, and quality assurance testers to coordinate and document development and testing

Review and quality assure deliverables to ensure quality standards are upheld

Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control, and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results

Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Represent the development team in management, business, and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)

Collaborator between operations team and development team

Be actively involved during high priority operational issues

CLIENT

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

PEOPLE

Create a positive work climate and culture to energize employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption, and maximize employee productivity

Demonstrate exemplary leadership behavior, through personal involvement, commitment, and dedication in support of organizational values

Assist with recruiting suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and Company Metropolitan values

Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement, and cohesiveness

Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared between team members

Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted

Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training, and personal growth

Effectively manage performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved

Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team

FINANCE

Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimize expenditure, in alignment with operational plans

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems, and legislation within area of specialization

Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes

Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Position requirements as follows:

5-7 years’ senior Java development experience

5 years’ management experience

Relevant IT qualification

Relevant post graduate IT qualification

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Team Development

Microsoft Development

Project Management Software Development

Software development management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

