Java Architect (Netherlands)

Our client within a wide national and international Network Solutions is seeking a Java Architect working with tailor-made software solutions.

Minimum Requirements:

Min 4 yrs Java

Native / Bilingual (Interview conducted in Afrikaans)

Current / Recent hands-on in code Hybrid: Remote 90% – required on site international.

Role tasks:

The Digital Architect will be experienced in understanding customer requirements,

delivering digital platform solutions, producing high quality code and scalable, integrated software solutions in the digital space.

– Understand the business needs and guide them in the right digital technology solutions.

– Work with senior management to help define solutions and support the sales process.

– Own the technical sales and delivery of digital projects, ensuring robust, scalable solutions

-with the support of other architects and senior developers to design appropriate technical solutions.

– Leading cross-functional teams in an agile delivery process, responsible for delivering first class user experiences, building content management solutions, e-commerce and bespoke web applications.

– Coach and mentor team members.

– Work with client stakeholders and internal teams as well as helping grow the team.

– This position will suit a candidate who wants to take a strategic approach to digital platform design and delivery whilst also maintaining a hands-on role working with technology Technical stack:Java, J2EE, JQuery tooling: Maven, Jenkins, Subversion, Git etc., Spring, Hibernate, Javascript, modern frameworks, Docker/Kubernetes/Cloud, Architecture & hands-on development of web & microservices, Elasticsearch(bonus)

Desired Skills:

JAVA

J2EE

JQUERY

Architecture

Git

Spring

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

