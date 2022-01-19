Laptop shortages continue into 2022

Due to global laptop supply chain challenges and semiconductors shortages, companies now need to consider alternative buying options.

This has brought new opportunities for the refurbished market, which is booming, says Xperien CEO Wale Arewa.

The existing semiconductor shortage was exacerbated with Dutch semiconductor component company ASML, the world’s largest supplier of photolithography systems, suffered a fire at one of its factories in Germany. A Renesas Electronics Corporation semiconductor fab also caught fire and a foil balloon caused major power outages in Germany, taking down a number of semiconductor factories.

Xperien has announced that it has remanufactured laptops in bulk right now. The company says these devices have become extremely appealing, especially now that firms professionally refurbish these devices and they go to great lengths to reassure their buyers.

“Refurbished is a more sustainable IT procurement strategy,” Arewa says. “Whether our clients need 20 or 1 000 laptops, we can help them get the required consistency and reliability in supply and performance.

“Our remanufactured laptops are up to 50% lower cost than new and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty.”

Not only are refurbished electronics cheaper, but consumers are fast realising that refurbished devices are also better for the environment because less waste is being generated. These could include smartphones, computers, laptops, servers and tablets.

Arewa says sustainability has become a major focus in many industries across the globe. “This has given rise to the circular economy, a concept for those businesses seeking to transform their practices towards a more sustainable one. These initiatives help companies keep IT assets in use for longer, extracting the maximum value from those electronics while in use.

“There is a new willingness by corporates to consider refurbished devices and consumers are also becoming more open to buying used electronics,” he adds. “This is largely due to delayed imports and OEMs not being able to produce and ship new electronics.”