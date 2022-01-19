Liferay Java Developer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A German car manufacturer is looking for a next generation Liferay Java Developer to join their team of IT innovators.
Gain exposure to international projects driving the fourth industrial revolution equipped with technology 2 years ahead of the SA market. There is a degree of remote work and insight into futuristic driving machines.
Requirements:
- 5+ years
- Bootstrap
- Angular JS
- Ajax
- js
- Jenkins
- Sonar
- Glassfish Server
- Liferay 7
- Java Enterprise Development
- Java Persistence Framework
- Gladle
- Flyway
- GlassFish
- Payara
- JUnit
- HTML
Reference Number for this position is MK53402 which is a long-term contracting position rotating between Midrand and PTA and Working remotely offering a contracting rate of between R460 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree