Our client who is a leading provider of Business Performance Management solutions is urgently looking for an experienced Linux System Administrator to join their team.
Location: Bedfordview, Gauteng
Requirements:
- Matric
- A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering
- Experience in a similar position (at least 2 years)
- Experience in Linux system administration (preferred CentOS/Red Hat)
- Virtualization technology (LXC, Docker, KVM)
- Experience in administration of relational database systems (PostgreSQL)
- Web and application server (Apache Tomcat, Nginx, Apache HTTPD)
- Experience in task automation (preferred Ansible)
- Experience in administration of continuous system integration (Jenkins, GitLab)
- Good knowledge of at least one scripting language (preferred Python)
- Knowledge of IDS/IPS, WAF, log management
- Knowledge of non-relational databases (Redis, MongoDB, Cassandra)
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for managing the enterprise-class infrastructure, creating new solutions, maintaining existing systems, administering databases (PostgreSQL, Redis, MongoDB, Cassandra), and providing security.
- Installation, configuration, and maintenance of application servers and databases
- Server cluster management
- Server monitoring to ensure stability and take proactive actions to prevent problems
- Backing up, replicating files, and managing scripts for servers
- Ensuring an appropriate level of security for internal and external websites
- Maintenance and development of CI/CD systems (Jenkins pipelines, GitLab)
- Development of Ansible embedded modules (10k+ LOC)
- Increasing the level of process automation
- Maintenance of the central logging system (ELK Stack)