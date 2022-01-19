Linux System Administrator

Our client who is a leading provider of Business Performance Management solutions is urgently looking for an experienced Linux System Administrator to join their team.

Location: Bedfordview, Gauteng

Requirements:

Matric

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering

Experience in a similar position (at least 2 years)

Experience in Linux system administration (preferred CentOS/Red Hat)

Virtualization technology (LXC, Docker, KVM)

Experience in administration of relational database systems (PostgreSQL)

Web and application server (Apache Tomcat, Nginx, Apache HTTPD)

Experience in task automation (preferred Ansible)

Experience in administration of continuous system integration (Jenkins, GitLab)

Good knowledge of at least one scripting language (preferred Python)

Knowledge of IDS/IPS, WAF, log management

Knowledge of non-relational databases (Redis, MongoDB, Cassandra)

Responsibilities:

Responsible for managing the enterprise-class infrastructure, creating new solutions, maintaining existing systems, administering databases (PostgreSQL, Redis, MongoDB, Cassandra), and providing security.

Installation, configuration, and maintenance of application servers and databases

Server cluster management

Server monitoring to ensure stability and take proactive actions to prevent problems

Backing up, replicating files, and managing scripts for servers

Ensuring an appropriate level of security for internal and external websites

Maintenance and development of CI/CD systems (Jenkins pipelines, GitLab)

Development of Ansible embedded modules (10k+ LOC)

Increasing the level of process automation

Maintenance of the central logging system (ELK Stack)

