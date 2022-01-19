Linux System Administrator

Jan 19, 2022

Our client who is a leading provider of Business Performance Management solutions is urgently looking for an experienced Linux System Administrator to join their team.

Location: Bedfordview, Gauteng

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering
  • Experience in a similar position (at least 2 years)
  • Experience in Linux system administration (preferred CentOS/Red Hat)
  • Virtualization technology (LXC, Docker, KVM)
  • Experience in administration of relational database systems (PostgreSQL)
  • Web and application server (Apache Tomcat, Nginx, Apache HTTPD)
  • Experience in task automation (preferred Ansible)
  • Experience in administration of continuous system integration (Jenkins, GitLab)
  • Good knowledge of at least one scripting language (preferred Python)
  • Knowledge of IDS/IPS, WAF, log management
  • Knowledge of non-relational databases (Redis, MongoDB, Cassandra)

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for managing the enterprise-class infrastructure, creating new solutions, maintaining existing systems, administering databases (PostgreSQL, Redis, MongoDB, Cassandra), and providing security.
  • Installation, configuration, and maintenance of application servers and databases
  • Server cluster management
  • Server monitoring to ensure stability and take proactive actions to prevent problems
  • Backing up, replicating files, and managing scripts for servers
  • Ensuring an appropriate level of security for internal and external websites
  • Maintenance and development of CI/CD systems (Jenkins pipelines, GitLab)
  • Development of Ansible embedded modules (10k+ LOC)
  • Increasing the level of process automation
  • Maintenance of the central logging system (ELK Stack)

Learn more/Apply for this position