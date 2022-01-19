Microsoft Teams Deployment Engineer

We are looking for a L2 – L4 Microsoft Teams Deployment Engineers.

The role will be 100% remote work but based on Central and Eastern Timezones. This means that you will be turning nocturnal.

Your Duties will be split between the following Main areas of Responsibilities:

Deployment

The engineer must have solid experience with complex Microsoft Teams deployments

Support

Support will be when required and on-site engineers are not able to resolve the issues.

Requirements

The Ideal Candidates should have the following Certfications and Experience:

Implementations of a variety of Microsoft products e.g. MS Teams, M365, Azure AD, ADFS, Exchange, IAM, In place and major version upgrades, Migrations AD/Exchange, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS.

10 – 15 years’ relevant operational experience including but not limited to:

Operational Support/ Enterprise Services

Managed Services/Support Services

Professional Services (Complex Enterprise Voice Deployments) – Client names and examples of deployments to be provided with CV

High level scripting capabilities (PowerShell V3 -5)

MS[Phone Number Removed]; Would be advantageous)

MS900

MS[Phone Number Removed];

Exchange Online

Hyper-V (Advantageous)

VM-Ware (Advantageous)

Intune

Azure 104 minimum

MS100/101

For more Information, Please apply now

Desired Skills:

skype for business

lync

microsoft

teams

deployment

ms700

azure104

vmware

hyper V

Hyper-V

hyperV

exchange

exchange online

ms201

ms202

ms203

ms900

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Migrations

AD

ADFS

IAM

M365

Upgrades

technical lead

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position