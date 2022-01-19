Microsoft Teams Deployment Engineer

Jan 19, 2022

We are looking for a L2 – L4 Microsoft Teams Deployment Engineers.

The role will be 100% remote work but based on Central and Eastern Timezones. This means that you will be turning nocturnal.

Your Duties will be split between the following Main areas of Responsibilities:

Deployment

The engineer must have solid experience with complex Microsoft Teams deployments

Support

Support will be when required and on-site engineers are not able to resolve the issues.

Requirements
The Ideal Candidates should have the following Certfications and Experience:

  • Implementations of a variety of Microsoft products e.g. MS Teams, M365, Azure AD, ADFS, Exchange, IAM, In place and major version upgrades, Migrations AD/Exchange, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS.
  • 10 – 15 years’ relevant operational experience including but not limited to:
  • Operational Support/ Enterprise Services
  • Managed Services/Support Services
  • Professional Services (Complex Enterprise Voice Deployments) – Client names and examples of deployments to be provided with CV
  • High level scripting capabilities (PowerShell V3 -5)
  • MS[Phone Number Removed]; Would be advantageous)
  • MS900
  • MS[Phone Number Removed];
  • Exchange Online
  • Hyper-V (Advantageous)
  • VM-Ware (Advantageous)
  • Intune
  • Azure 104 minimum
  • MS100/101

For more Information, Please apply now

Desired Skills:

  • skype for business
  • lync
  • microsoft
  • teams
  • deployment
  • ms700
  • azure104
  • vmware
  • hyper V
  • Hyper-V
  • hyperV
  • exchange
  • exchange online
  • ms201
  • ms202
  • ms203
  • ms900
  • IaaS
  • PaaS
  • SaaS
  • Migrations
  • AD
  • ADFS
  • IAM
  • M365
  • Upgrades
  • technical lead

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position