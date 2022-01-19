Microsoft Teams Deployment Engineer

We are looking for a L2 – L4 Microsoft Teams Deployment Engineers.
The role will be 100% remote work but based on Central and Eastern Timezones. This means that you will be turning nocturnal.
Your Duties will be split between the following Main areas of Responsibilities:
Deployment
The engineer must have solid experience with complex Microsoft Teams deployments
Support
Support will be when required and on-site engineers are not able to resolve the issues.
Requirements
The Ideal Candidates should have the following Certfications and Experience:
- Implementations of a variety of Microsoft products e.g. MS Teams, M365, Azure AD, ADFS, Exchange, IAM, In place and major version upgrades, Migrations AD/Exchange, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS.
- 10 – 15 years’ relevant operational experience including but not limited to:
- Operational Support/ Enterprise Services
- Managed Services/Support Services
- Professional Services (Complex Enterprise Voice Deployments) – Client names and examples of deployments to be provided with CV
- High level scripting capabilities (PowerShell V3 -5)
- MS[Phone Number Removed]; Would be advantageous)
- MS900
- MS[Phone Number Removed];
- Exchange Online
- Hyper-V (Advantageous)
- VM-Ware (Advantageous)
- Intune
- Azure 104 minimum
- MS100/101
