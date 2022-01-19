Network Administrator

Jan 19, 2022

The purpose of the job is to provide technical support to the Centre’semployees on all Network related infrastructure.

  • Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite,Switches, Routers and Firewalls)
  • Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure
  • Installation, configuration and backups of Networkinfrastructure hardware and software
  • Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure
  • Research, design and implement new Network and Securitysolutions
  • Network cabling patching
  • Login calls with Third Parties and other service providersand following up on a regular basis
  • Perform any other duties as required

Education, skills and experience

  • Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma
  • At least three (3) years’ relevant experience
  • A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification
  • A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous
  • A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous
  • Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches
  • One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite
  • Two years’ experience with Firewalls

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco Routers
  • Cisco Certifications
  • Cisco VPN
  • Cisco IOS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)

Learn more/Apply for this position