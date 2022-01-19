Network Administrator

The purpose of the job is to provide technical support to the Centre’semployees on all Network related infrastructure.

Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite,Switches, Routers and Firewalls)

Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure

Installation, configuration and backups of Networkinfrastructure hardware and software

Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure

Research, design and implement new Network and Securitysolutions

Network cabling patching

Login calls with Third Parties and other service providersand following up on a regular basis

Perform any other duties as required

Education, skills and experience

Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma

At least three (3) years’ relevant experience

A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification

A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous

A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous

Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches

One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite

Two years’ experience with Firewalls

Desired Skills:

Cisco Routers

Cisco Certifications

Cisco VPN

Cisco IOS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)

Learn more/Apply for this position