New president for SAP EMEA South

SAP has appointed Emmanuel Raptopoulos as the new president for SAP’s EMEA South region, which comprises Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He will report to Scott Russell, SAP executive board member: customer success.

Raptopoulos, who is based in Milan, succeeds Claudio Muruzabal, who has been promoted to president of SAP’s global Cloud Success Services organisation. This newly-established organisation unites over 20 000 of the company’s workforce to bring new services offerings to market.

Raptopoulos has more than 20 years at SAP in leadership roles in general management, sales, operations and consulting, in both Europe and the Middle East.

“The voice of our customers is loud and clear. They want to transition to and transform in the cloud for rapid innovation, exceptional experiences, and next-level business outcomes,” comments Russell. “With Claudio Muruzabal as president of our global Cloud Success Services organisation, we are centring and optimising our talent around helping our customers maximize value in the cloud with SAP – at every single touchpoint in their lasting relationship with us.

“With the appointment of Emmanuel Raptopoulos as president of EMEA South, we are ensuring a seamless transition in the region for our customers, our partners, and our people. In addition to his deep and varied experience, he has a proven passion for the success of our customers and a strong track record of delivering it.”

Raptopoulos says: “EMEA South’s next decade will be driven by cloud growth, anchored by our purpose, people and partnerships and I am honored to take on this new role.

“The region represents a dynamic market for SAP as agile organizations are transforming their businesses into Intelligent and Sustainable Enterprises via the cloud. I look forward to partnering with our great customers across this diverse region to innovate and thereby meaningfully contribute to their long-term success.”