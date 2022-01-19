PROJECT MANAGER

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER – 6 MONTHS CONTRACT

R50 000 TO R60 000 PM

JOB SUMMARY

Responsible for the deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture using Agile methods in a fast-paced environment.

Will have a solid understanding of software development life cycle models as well as expert knowledge of both Agile and traditional project management principles and practices and the ability to blend them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment.

Key strategic projects include;

Project Manage the full lifecycle of the SES mPower satellite Teleport, includes planning, logistics, construction, installation, licensing and hand over (SAT)

Project manage the deployment and integration of the next generation configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and service delivery platform via the chosen Vendor.

REQUIREMENTS

8+ years of experience as a Project Manager managing large, complex projects in a high-tech development environment with multi-function teams.

Prior experience with SCRUM/Agile methodologies with enterprise-level projects.

DSDM Practitioner and Certified Scrum Practitioner.

Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry an advantage

Sufficient level of technical background to provide leadership to development teams and to evaluate complex project risks and issues accurately and objectively

Ability to provide leadership to business analysts and develop strategies and solutions of high business value

Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture

Experience in using appropriate tools:

Agile Project Management tools such as Jira or equivalent

Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools

Creative approach to problem-solving with the ability to focus on details while maintaining the “big picture” view

Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture using Agile methodologies

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Team Management

Hold teams accountable for their commitments and remove roadblocks to their work

Leverage organizational resources to improve capacity for project work

Product Owner Support

Support the Product Owner in managing customer expectations for project deliverables

Manage stakeholder communications

Process Management and Improvement

Define and manage a well-defined project management process.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

Jira

Visio

Project Management

Project Manager

Microsoft Project

Project plan

Project Delivery

project control

digital architecture

Telecommunications

telecommunication networks

Project Planning

About The Employer:

– … is a telecommunications carrier, provides data communications services to wholesale carriers and wholesale clients in the Middle East, Africa, West Asia, and other international regions. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that include Ethernet products; and carrier grade network services. It also provides global dedicated Internet access, broadband Internet access, and IPVPN or public MPLS Lite services; and VoIP products, including VOIP solutions.

