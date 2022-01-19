Python Developer (Junior to Senior Levels) – Professional Services

Location: Midstream

Position Overview:

Our client, based in Midstream, is seeking a Python Developer. The role will include writing server-side web application logic as well as develop back-end components. You will also be responsible for integrating the application with other web services and support the front-end developers by integrating their work with the Python application.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

Completed BSc or BEng in Computer Engineer / Computer Science

For senior level: 5+ years’ experience in development, using Python

For junior level: 2+ years’ experience in development, using Python

Experience in architecting or assisting in architecting solutions using Python

Experience with other languages and frameworks such as SQL, JavaScript, Node, React, .NET and/or others

Desired Skills:

Python Developer

Writing Server-side Web Application Logic

Develop Back-end Components

Application Integration

Python Application Integration

Python Architecting

SQL

JavaScript

Node

React

.NET

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Professional Services Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

