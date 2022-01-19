Python Developer (Junior to Senior Levels) – Professional Services

Python Developer (Junior to Senior Levels) – Professional Services
Location: Midstream

Position Overview:
Our client, based in Midstream, is seeking a Python Developer. The role will include writing server-side web application logic as well as develop back-end components. You will also be responsible for integrating the application with other web services and support the front-end developers by integrating their work with the Python application.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

  • Completed BSc or BEng in Computer Engineer / Computer Science
  • For senior level: 5+ years’ experience in development, using Python
  • For junior level: 2+ years’ experience in development, using Python
  • Experience in architecting or assisting in architecting solutions using Python
  • Experience with other languages and frameworks such as SQL, JavaScript, Node, React, .NET and/or others

Desired Skills:

  • Python Developer
  • Writing Server-side Web Application Logic
  • Develop Back-end Components
  • Application Integration
  • Python Application Integration
  • Python Architecting
  • SQL
  • JavaScript
  • Node
  • React
  • .NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Professional Services Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus

