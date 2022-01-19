Python Developer (Junior to Senior Levels) – Professional Services
Location: Midstream
Position Overview:
Our client, based in Midstream, is seeking a Python Developer. The role will include writing server-side web application logic as well as develop back-end components. You will also be responsible for integrating the application with other web services and support the front-end developers by integrating their work with the Python application.
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:
- Completed BSc or BEng in Computer Engineer / Computer Science
- For senior level: 5+ years’ experience in development, using Python
- For junior level: 2+ years’ experience in development, using Python
- Experience in architecting or assisting in architecting solutions using Python
- Experience with other languages and frameworks such as SQL, JavaScript, Node, React, .NET and/or others
Desired Skills:
- Python Developer
- Writing Server-side Web Application Logic
- Develop Back-end Components
- Application Integration
- Python Application Integration
- Python Architecting
- SQL
- JavaScript
- Node
- React
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Professional Services Industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus