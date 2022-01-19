React Developer

Our client who is a leading provider of Business Performance Management solutions is urgently looking for an experienced React Front-End Developer to join their team
Location: Bedfordview, Gauteng
Requirements:
- Matric
- A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;
- Experience in developing web applications based on front-end technologies (including min. 2 years in React)
- Very good knowledge of JavaScript
- Knowledge of Redux/MobX
- Knowledge of Webpack, Sass
Responsibilities:
- Designing the front-end layer of our web application, which supports international companies in managing their translation projects
- Active participation in software development processes such as code review, technical problem analysis, and resolution
- Cooperation within a small team (back-end & front-end) managed by a Project manager