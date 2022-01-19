React Developer

Our client who is a leading provider of Business Performance Management solutions is urgently looking for an experienced React Front-End Developer to join their team

Location: Bedfordview, Gauteng

Requirements:

Matric

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;

Experience in developing web applications based on front-end technologies (including min. 2 years in React)

Very good knowledge of JavaScript

Knowledge of Redux/MobX

Knowledge of Webpack, Sass

Responsibilities:

Designing the front-end layer of our web application, which supports international companies in managing their translation projects

Active participation in software development processes such as code review, technical problem analysis, and resolution

Cooperation within a small team (back-end & front-end) managed by a Project manager

