React Developer

Jan 19, 2022

Our client who is a leading provider of Business Performance Management solutions is urgently looking for an experienced React Front-End Developer to join their team

Location: Bedfordview, Gauteng

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;
  • Experience in developing web applications based on front-end technologies (including min. 2 years in React)
  • Very good knowledge of JavaScript
  • Knowledge of Redux/MobX
  • Knowledge of Webpack, Sass

Responsibilities:

  • Designing the front-end layer of our web application, which supports international companies in managing their translation projects
  • Active participation in software development processes such as code review, technical problem analysis, and resolution
  • Cooperation within a small team (back-end & front-end) managed by a Project manager

Learn more/Apply for this position