Security Technical Consultant (Financial Services)

Security Technical Consultant (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria

Position Overview:

There is an exciting new vacancy available for a Security Technical Consultant at a leading financial services concern, located in Pretoria.

The main purpose of this position is to conduct research and analysis in order to identify potential areas of optimisation, ideas generated from the business, topical trends as well as inputs from the Group Security Management Department (GSMD) and the firm to inform detailed, quality research, ultimately improving capability in the Group Security Management Division.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

A completed Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Research or Security, or an equivalent NQF7 qualification

A minimum of 3 – 6 years of working experience in process engineering/analysis, or related job experience

Physical access control knowledge

Environmental security management knowledge

Cyber-and information security management knowledge

Electronic security systems knowledge

Desired Skills:

Security Technical Consultant

Group Security

Research and Analysis

Process Engineering

Process Analysis

Physical Access Control

Environmental Security Management

Cyber Security

Information Security

Electronic Security Systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading financial services concern, located in Pretoria.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

Unemployment Insurance Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position