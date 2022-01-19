Security Technical Consultant (Financial Services)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria
Position Overview:
There is an exciting new vacancy available for a Security Technical Consultant at a leading financial services concern, located in Pretoria.
The main purpose of this position is to conduct research and analysis in order to identify potential areas of optimisation, ideas generated from the business, topical trends as well as inputs from the Group Security Management Department (GSMD) and the firm to inform detailed, quality research, ultimately improving capability in the Group Security Management Division.
To be considered for this position, one must have:
- A completed Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Research or Security, or an equivalent NQF7 qualification
- A minimum of 3 – 6 years of working experience in process engineering/analysis, or related job experience
- Physical access control knowledge
- Environmental security management knowledge
- Cyber-and information security management knowledge
- Electronic security systems knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Security Technical Consultant
- Group Security
- Research and Analysis
- Process Engineering
- Process Analysis
- Physical Access Control
- Environmental Security Management
- Cyber Security
- Information Security
- Electronic Security Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading financial services concern, located in Pretoria.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Unemployment Insurance Fund