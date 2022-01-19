Senior C# Developer Sandton Remote R800k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Be part of a fast-growing Fintech and PropTech house that specialises in creating bespoke software solutions for the South African market and beyond. This is a fast-growing company, regarded as one of the progressive leaders in the market.

They are offering a position for an articulate and diligent Senior C# Developer to join its fast-growing team. The environment is fast-paced with regular release schedules; you will be required to have the ability to work independently, be innovative and think outside of the box.

You will work on Greenfields development projects as well as doing maintenance of existing products. Your ability to critically analyse business requirements, navigate through existing systems and managing complex architectural platforms will be crucial to your success.

Requirements:

Junior C# Developer

C# (expert)

HTML

SQL

JavaScript

React /Angular 10+ (advantageous)

Microsoft Visual Audio

.Net

Agile Software Development Methodologies

Cloud experience is beneficial

Qualifications:

A Degree in computer science/ Engineering (no diplomas will be considered)

Reference Number for this position is WM53107. This is a permanent position that is remote, offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Wendy on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

