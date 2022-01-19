Senior C# .Net Developer – REMOTE – up to R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you have experience taking a project from specifications through to build?
This software Development Company is looking to onboard a Senior .Net Developer who can wear many hats working alongside great Developers. You will be given the freedom to develop your projects with the latest technology.
If you have exceptional coding skills and an incredible tech stack, apply today!!!
Requirements:
- C#
- .Net Core 2,3
- .Net 5,6
- ASP.Net Core MVC
- Web API
- Razor
- SQL Server 2016 +
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- JQuery
- Vue
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Angular
- REST API’s
- Azure
- SCRUM
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV54298 which is a Permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R1.m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Web API
- Razor
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- HTML5
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree