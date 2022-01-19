Senior C# .Net Developer – REMOTE – up to R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you have experience taking a project from specifications through to build?

This software Development Company is looking to onboard a Senior .Net Developer who can wear many hats working alongside great Developers. You will be given the freedom to develop your projects with the latest technology.

If you have exceptional coding skills and an incredible tech stack, apply today!!!

Requirements:

C#

.Net Core 2,3

.Net 5,6

ASP.Net Core MVC

Web API

Razor

SQL Server 2016 +

JavaScript

TypeScript

JQuery

Vue

HTML5

CSS3

Angular

REST API’s

Azure

SCRUM

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54298 which is a Permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R1.m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Web API

Razor

JavaScript

TypeScript

HTML5

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position