Senior Full Stack C# / .Net developer – Remote – R900k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This fast-growing Fintech B2B SaaS business is looking to onboard a Senior Full Stack C# Developer who has worked in both brownfield and greenfield projects.

You need to have practical AWS experience (EC2, RDS, Lamba, S3, EKS) and experience working in a service-based architecture.

If you deliver high quality working software which will contribute to the overall success of the products suite.

Requirements:

C#

.Net

SQL Server

ORM

SOLID

AWS

Azure

Angular

React

Vue

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

