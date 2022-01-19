Senior Full Stack C# / .Net developer – Remote – R900k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This fast-growing Fintech B2B SaaS business is looking to onboard a Senior Full Stack C# Developer who has worked in both brownfield and greenfield projects.
You need to have practical AWS experience (EC2, RDS, Lamba, S3, EKS) and experience working in a service-based architecture.
If you deliver high quality working software which will contribute to the overall success of the products suite.
Then apply today!!!
Requirements:
- C#
- .Net
- SQL Server
- ORM
- SOLID
- AWS
- Azure
- Angular
- React
- Vue
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV53909 which is a Remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- SQL Server
- ORM
- AWS
- Azure
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree