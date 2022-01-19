Senior Project Manager – 6 month Contract

Will have a solid understanding of software development life cycle models as well as expert knowledge of both Agile and traditional project management principles and practices and the ability to blend them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment.

Key strategic projects include.

Project Manage the full lifecycle of the SES mPower satellite Teleport, includes planning, logistics, construction, installation, licensing, and hand over (SAT)

Project manage the deployment and integration of the next generation configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and service delivery platform via the chosen Vendor.

Minimum Qualifications:

Prior experience with SCRUM/Agile methodologies with enterprise-level projects.

DSDM Practitioner and Certified Scrum Practitioner.

Minimum Experience:

Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture using Agile methodologies

8+ years of experience as a Project Manager managing large, complex projects in a high-tech development environment with multi-function teams.

Other Requirements:

Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Key performance areas:

Project Planning and Management

Manage project execution i.e., timelines, actions, status reporting, status meetings, deliverables, risks & issues, expenditures

Manage risks and issues

Team Management

Hold teams accountable for their commitments and remove roadblocks to their work

Leverage organizational resources to improve capacity for project work

Product Owner Support

Support the Product Owner in managing customer expectations for project deliverables

Manage stakeholder communications

Process Management and Improvement

Define and manage a well-defined project management process

Champion ongoing process improvement initiatives

Team Building

Promote empowerment of the team

Encourage a sustainable pace with high levels of quality for the project team

Competencies Required:

Knowledge

Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry an advantage

Sufficient level of technical background to provide leadership to development teams and to evaluate complex project risks and issues accurately and objectively

Ability to provide leadership to business analysts and develop strategies and solutions of high business value

Skills

In-depth knowledge and understanding of business requirements

Excellent communications skills at all levels

Proven deployment of systems and digital transformation architecture are key skill competencies

Experience in using appropriate tools: Agile Project Management tools such as Jira or equivalent Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools

