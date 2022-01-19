Senior Systems Architect – Professional Services

Jan 19, 2022

Senior Systems Architect – Professional Services
Location: Midstream

Position Overview:
The role of the Systems Architect is to design, configure, operate, and perform maintenance on computer systems and infrastructure – including hardware, software, web portals, internet and intranet connections, firewalls, servers, and security – that allow company infrastructures to function.

This main focus of this role is tasked with the overall design and maintenance of an IT system.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

  • A completed BSc or BEng in Computer Engineering / Computer Science
  • 5+ Years’ experience in the development and implementation of computer systems and networks as a System Architect
  • Working knowledge of DNS, SMTP, IIS 6&7, SQL 2005, Active Directory, and MSMQ
  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming, coding for large scale web / client-server applications and design and development of application service layers
  • Proficient with Windows Server 2008, Windows 7 and VMware ESX 4.0 and developing website using NET MVC 4.0
  • Proven experience developing strategic system architecture plans
  • Extensive experience in system and network creation and development
  • Solid understanding of information processing fundamentals and best practices
  • Above-average analytical, conceptual, and troubleshooting abilities
  • Experience providing guidance and leadership to novice systems engineers
  • Proven experience identifying, analysing, and resolving system problems
  • Computer servers – Be familiar with DNS, file servers, mail servers and NAS equipment
  • Network switches – Computer network switches; voice switches, LAN, and WAN switches
  • Load balancers – Be familiar with both load balancers and network server load balancers
  • Network analysers – LAN and WAN analysers, network connectivity testers and ATM analysers
  • Network channel or data service units – Know about channel banks and network CSU and DSU

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Professional Services Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position