Senior Systems Architect – Professional Services
Location: Midstream
Position Overview:
The role of the Systems Architect is to design, configure, operate, and perform maintenance on computer systems and infrastructure – including hardware, software, web portals, internet and intranet connections, firewalls, servers, and security – that allow company infrastructures to function.
This main focus of this role is tasked with the overall design and maintenance of an IT system.
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:
- A completed BSc or BEng in Computer Engineering / Computer Science
- 5+ Years’ experience in the development and implementation of computer systems and networks as a System Architect
- Working knowledge of DNS, SMTP, IIS 6&7, SQL 2005, Active Directory, and MSMQ
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming, coding for large scale web / client-server applications and design and development of application service layers
- Proficient with Windows Server 2008, Windows 7 and VMware ESX 4.0 and developing website using NET MVC 4.0
- Proven experience developing strategic system architecture plans
- Extensive experience in system and network creation and development
- Solid understanding of information processing fundamentals and best practices
- Above-average analytical, conceptual, and troubleshooting abilities
- Experience providing guidance and leadership to novice systems engineers
- Proven experience identifying, analysing, and resolving system problems
- Computer servers – Be familiar with DNS, file servers, mail servers and NAS equipment
- Network switches – Computer network switches; voice switches, LAN, and WAN switches
- Load balancers – Be familiar with both load balancers and network server load balancers
- Network analysers – LAN and WAN analysers, network connectivity testers and ATM analysers
- Network channel or data service units – Know about channel banks and network CSU and DSU
Desired Skills:
- Systems Architect
- Computer Systems and Infrastructure
- Hardware
- Software
- Web Portals
- Internet
- Intranet Connections
- Firewalls
- Servers
- Security
- Computer Engineering
- Computer Science
- Computer Systems and Networks Development and Implementation
- DNS
- SMTP
- IIS 6&7
- SQL 2005
- Active Directory
- MSMQ
- Windows Server 2008
- Windows 7
- VMware ESX4.0
- ASP.NET MVC 4.0 Website Developing
- System Architecture Plans Development
- Network Switches
- Computer Network Switches
- Voice Switches
- LAN
- WAN
- Load Balancers
- Network Server Load Balancers
- Network Analysers
- LAN and WAN Analysers
- Network Connectivity Testers
- ATM Analysers
- Network Channel
- Data Service Units
- Channel Banks
- Network CSU
- Network DSU
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Professional Services Industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus