Senior Systems Architect – Professional Services

Location: Midstream

Position Overview:

The role of the Systems Architect is to design, configure, operate, and perform maintenance on computer systems and infrastructure – including hardware, software, web portals, internet and intranet connections, firewalls, servers, and security – that allow company infrastructures to function.

This main focus of this role is tasked with the overall design and maintenance of an IT system.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

A completed BSc or BEng in Computer Engineering / Computer Science

5+ Years’ experience in the development and implementation of computer systems and networks as a System Architect

Working knowledge of DNS, SMTP, IIS 6&7, SQL 2005, Active Directory, and MSMQ

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming, coding for large scale web / client-server applications and design and development of application service layers

Proficient with Windows Server 2008, Windows 7 and VMware ESX 4.0 and developing website using NET MVC 4.0

Proven experience developing strategic system architecture plans

Extensive experience in system and network creation and development

Solid understanding of information processing fundamentals and best practices

Above-average analytical, conceptual, and troubleshooting abilities

Experience providing guidance and leadership to novice systems engineers

Proven experience identifying, analysing, and resolving system problems

Computer servers – Be familiar with DNS, file servers, mail servers and NAS equipment

Network switches – Computer network switches; voice switches, LAN, and WAN switches

Load balancers – Be familiar with both load balancers and network server load balancers

Network analysers – LAN and WAN analysers, network connectivity testers and ATM analysers

Network channel or data service units – Know about channel banks and network CSU and DSU

