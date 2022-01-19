Test Analyst – Junior (UI/UX) at Fourier Recruitment

The Companyoffers full-stack web and mobile development services and always aims to be at the forefront of new technology. The QA team is responsible for testing and maintaining product test cases for all of the exciting projects. You will be required to work closely with the rest of the talented team to reach product objectives by using your exceptional skills to ensure the quality of the products. Work closely with the project manager, UX designer and development team during the development, test and launch phases of the productParticipate in product design sessionsAnalyse business/system requirements to derive and develop test casesTest case execution across web applications (Front end)Confirmation testing of defects and maintenance changes/enhancementsPerform database queries to validate test dataContribute to continuous testing improvementMinimum RequirementsMinimum requirements: Minimum of 1 years of experience in test analysis, design and execution National Senior Certificate (Matric)The ideal candidate will have the following skills:Good analytical and diagnostic skills Attentional to detail Logical and critical thinking skills Ability to work in a teamWeb Application (UI) – Mobile – Front EndGood communicator AdvantageousExperience with writing and executing automated tests for mobile, API services and web applications ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantageExperience working with mobile devices in an automation context.

