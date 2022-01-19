Which platforms and services do security users rely on most?

Kaspersky analysed anonymised data voluntarily provided by visitors of Privacy Checker, a website that contains helpful advice on privacy settings for various Internet services and platforms. The results show which security settings (tight, medium, or relaxed) for each service or platform that people frequently look for.

According to data, TikTok users are most interested in tight security settings across all the services – the share of such requests is 71%.

Meanwhile, iPhone owners are most worried about online safety in comparison to other platforms – more than half (53%) of requests refer to the strictest security settings.

An increased digital awareness trend is encouraging customers to take greater care of personal data and digital traces on the web. The use of various privacy settings on services and platforms ensures a high level of protection for accounts and personal information but also to control the number of digital footprints.

The data was obtained from anonymous visits to the Kaspersky Privacy Checker website between 1 December 2019 and 15 November 2021. Kaspersky social media experts analysed which services and platforms users opened the security instructions for most. Currently, the medium-level setting is the default on the Privacy Checker platform.

As for digital services, TikTok users weren’t alone in searching for tight security tips. The Russian social network VK is in second place – the share of requests for the highest level of safety is 48%. Third place is taken by Instagram – 42% of queries related to the tight settings. At the same time, Facebook’s safety level is the least worrisome – its share of requests for strongest security tips is 33%.

It turns out that iPhone owners are more concerned about data protection across mobile platforms. More than half (53%) of all queries are searches for the highest security level, while the percentage of medium requests is 42%. Meanwhile, 57% of Android users search for settings for the medium level. Only 39% are interested in the strongest security tips.

As for desktop platforms, more than half of Mac (59%) users are interested in the medium settings, while Windows’ share is less at 41%. Owners of Mac devices are looking for tight security tips less than owners of Windows devices – 33% versus 41%.

After analysing all requests, it also turned out that Android is the most popular platform among users looking for security tips on the Privacy Checker Website; their share is 67%. Thus, the share of requests for iPhone is only 11%, and 4% for Mac. Almost a fifth (18%) of all queries also come from Windows.

“When using online services and platforms, users inevitably leave digital footprints,” comments Sergey Malenkovich, head of social media at Kaspersky. “These can be geolocations in photos, IP addresses, etc.

“Today, digital consciousness is gaining popularity among users, because they have begun to pay more attention to the security level of personal information that is stored online. Using platforms like the Privacy Checker helps them to better understand the means to protect their personal data, as well as keep devices and accounts secure.”