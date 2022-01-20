AARTO still in effect, says RTIA

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) has issued a statement noting the Pretoria High Court ruling on the constitutionality of the principal Administrative Adjudication of the Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act of 1998, and its subsequent Amendment Act of 2019.

The RTIA believes that the provisions of the principal AARTO Act are still enforceable until the Pretoria High Court ruling is confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, has announced the intention to appeal the Pretoria High Court Judgment, and the RTIA board of directors has resolved for the agence to join the minister to appeal the judgement.

“Therefore, AARTO implementation continues until the judgement on the constitutionality of the AARTO Act has been subjected to all due legal review processes,” the RTIA states.

“Furthermore, the RTIA reminds road users to take advantage of the AARTO elective options to resolve their AARTO fines.”

The elective options contained in the AARTO Act include the following:

* Receive 50% discount if infringement is paid within 32 days of receipt of the infringement notice.

* Submit a representation to dispute an AARTO infringement.

* Nominate the driver in control of the vehicle in order to transfer the infringement.

* Submit an application to pay in instalments if your AARTO fine/s exceed R750.

* Elect to be tried in court.