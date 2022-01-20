Audi, GridCars add ultra-fast EV charging stations

Audi South Africa has announced a partnership with GridCars to install ultra-fast charging stations across the country, becoming the first electric vehicle brand to invest in this technology through publicly-accessible sites.

The 150kW public chargers initiated by Audi will be the first for the South African market.

The charge points will provide up to 150kW of direct current (DC) charge to electric vehicles; meaning that an Audi e-tron 55 (with a 95kWh battery) will charge from 10% to 90% in approximately 30 minutes.

As part of this, Audi will invest in setting up 70 new EV charge connectors across 33 sites in order to expand on the existing public charging network in South Africa, for all electric vehicle drivers.

These publicly-accessible charging stations will be available to all EV consumers regardless of vehicle ownership.

“The investment and partnership with GridCars demonstrates our brand philosophy that the ‘future is an attitude’,” says Sascha Sauer, MD of Audi South Africa. “As we prepare for the arrival of our e-tron range, we understand that there is more to be done as an automotive brand than simply providing the product, we also have to enable and partner with those who can empower the transition to an electric future with ease and understanding. Our public chargers are new, and incremental to the current EV charging network in South Africa.”

Installations as part of the local charging project started December 2021 and will continue into this year. Audi’s investment includes:

* Four 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging stations, enabling +/- 340km in 30 minutes. These are planned for placement along major highway routes such as the N1, N2, N3 and N4.

* Five 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185km in 30 minutes, also planned for location on major highway routes such as the N1, N2, N3 and N4. One of these chargers will close a long-standing gap (Richmond) in the route between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

* 24 22kW (AC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 100km in about one hour, at public lifestyle and recreational venues across the country and as part of Audi’s destination charging strategy.

* A total of 70 connectors will be available from the above charging stations.

“GridCars, established in 2009, operates and manages the most extensive network of public charging stations across the country,” says Winstone Jordaan, MD of GridCars. “This exciting partnership and additional investment with Audi not only expands the network, but allows it to be upgraded with additional ultra-fast charging opportunities which is a first for our country, for all EV drivers, regardless of brand or vehicle model.

“The possibilities for EV adoption in South Africa are already positive and, through this partnership with Audi South Africa, we are hoping to further progress the EV journey and tackle the challenges around charging, range and accessibility.”

Audi’s e-tron model range will be available for sale in the next two months, through 10 e-tron dealerships nationwide.