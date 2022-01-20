Business Analyst L3 at Consulting

Do you want to be associated with one of the Big names in the IT industry!

Our Client works with specialized skills across more than 40 industries and seeks a Business Analyst to join their team.

Location: Cape Town

Duration: 3 Months

Job Description:

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, developing, and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business requirements

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Performing requirements analysis.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Performing user acceptance testing.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

solution design

