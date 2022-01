C# Developer

The successful candidate would be working on an exciting project for the Mpumalanga region BRT payments system. The candiate must be based in Johannesburg though the role is 95% remote. This role requires a strong C# developer with the following technologies:

C#

.Net

PostgreSQL

Rest API

Entity Framework

Asp.Core

The contract duration is 6 months.

