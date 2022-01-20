Data Engineer – Johannesburg – R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a Data Engineer with 5-10 years’ experience? If yes then this opportunity it’s for you. The Leading financial institution providing great financial services is searching for people like you to join their sturdy team.

You will need to have the ability design, construct , install, test and maintain highly scalable data management systems ; Ensure systems meet business requirements and industry practices ; Develop data set processes for data modelling, mining and production; Install and update disaster recovery procedures and stay abreast of developments in fields of expertise .

If this describes you then apply now!

Requirements:

5- 10 years’ experience

BSC Computer Science/ Advanced Diplomas / Relevant Certification

ETL

SQL

Databases

Conducting root cause analysis

Experience in an agile development environment using Scrum and/or Extreme Programming

Reference Number for this position is RR54267 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R700k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Ronewa on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

