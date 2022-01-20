Finclusion raises an additional $20m funding

Finclusion Group has secured $20-million in debt & equity funding from various prominent investors in its latest capital raise. This successful capital raise comes on the back of a $20-million funding round from Lendable, announced in September 2021.

The funding will be used to fuel the company’s expansion into Mozambique and Uganda and to grow existing operations across Eswatini, Kenya, South Africa and Tanzania. The capital raised will also be earmarked for product expansion across their Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and wage streaming offerings.

Following the fundraising in September, the Group has recorded an uptick in monthly originations, with an increase of 140% over the last 18 months. The Group lent more than $30-million in 2021 and had revenues over $10-million. The Group expects to be able to double originations and revenues this year, and has built up an employer-partnership pipeline covering over 1-million formally employed to underpin this growth.

For Finclusion CEO Timothy Nuy, the equity capital raised and the partnership with Lendable are significant milestones for the Group. The latest round of funding will enable the Group to fulfil its ambition of creating financial products that are easily accessible to people living in the most remote and rural locations and also in the biggest, most advanced cities across the African continent.

“We are constantly working to add value to our rapidly growing customer base and this funding will only help us to do even more. Partnering with so many respected investors and reputable funds takes us even closer to being at the forefront of financial service technology in Africa,” says Nuy.