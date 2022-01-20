Governments set their sights on AI

Governments around the world are increasingly prioritising artificial intelligence (AI), as a new report by Oxford Insights shows.

The 2021 Government AI Readiness Index ranks 160 countries by how prepared their governments are to use AI in public services.

Nearly 40% of the 160 countries ranked in the 2021 Government AI Readiness Index have published or are drafting national AI strategies, demonstrating that AI is quickly becoming a top concern for world leaders. Thirty percent of ranked countries have already published a national AI strategy while 9% are drafting one.

The global interest in AI comes in the midst of a wider turn to digital government, spurred in large part by social distancing measures implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic. National AI strategies, however, remain concentrated in countries in the global north, demonstrating a deepening divide in global AI readiness.

The index, published yearly, ranks countries based on 42 indicators across three pillars: Government; Technology Sector; and Data and Infrastructure.

East Asian countries scored particularly well in Oxford Insights’ 2021 Government AI Readiness Index, making up one quarter of the Top 20 ranked countries.

Singapore, which ranked second this year, demonstrates a clear example of this, and the country scored higher than any other in the government pillar.

The US topped the rankings this year. The other highest ranking countries, all in Western Europe, were the UK in third, Finland in fourth, and the Netherlands in fifth.

Richard Stirling, CEO and co-founder of Oxford Insights, comments: “Governments stand to gain from the vast applications of recent developments in AI. Those governments who take a strategic approach to harnessing AI within government and promoting their national AI sector are likely to see the greatest benefits.

“Our 2021 AI Readiness Index results demonstrate a growing understanding of this amongst governments.”