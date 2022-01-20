Intermediate Business Analyst

We are looking for Intermediate Business Analysts for our client, an entrepreneurial organisation providing solutions to core strategic problems for their large global clients, using the latest advances in AI, cloud and engineering.
We are ideally looking for Business Analysts with 2+ years consulting experience at a strategy consulting firm or as a Product Owner, with Agile knowledge, technical background and passion for digital/AI.
Skills and Experience mix preferred:
- 3+ years solid experience
- Technical education/background – i.e. engineers, actuaries, financial management etc.
- Passion or strong skills in digital – i.e. programming, data science etc.
- Strong communication skills and client facing experience – i.e. 2-3 years consulting experience or in a leadership role
- Strong Agile toolkit or awareness – i.e. Product Owner/Business Analyst experience at a startup or large corporate (PO/scrum master/Agile certification is a plus)
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Entrepreneurial and adaptable, able to function in a unstructured environment
- Collaborative team player
- Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
Responsibilities and Problem Solving:
- Supporting the ‘what’ and ‘why’ of development
- Act as a thought partner to Product Owners during prioritisation discussions
- Write user stories, user acceptance criteria, perform user story mapping and validate existing user stories/features
- Support the management of the backlog, sprint planning and the ‘Continuous Discovery’ process – incl. being familiar with DevOps tools
- Own the detail behind all the user stories
- Support the Dev Team with specific requirements and market research (especially the Product Owners and Tech Leads)
- Supporting user engagement
- User and stakeholder mapping (including persona development)
- Build stakeholder engagement planning and write-up meetings/actions
- Build relationship with change managers and support activities – e.g. reach and relevance for products or training
- Collect feedback from users (support business change) – e.g. running employee satisfaction surveys and track uptake
- Facilitating the feedback loop from users to the rest of the squad (supporting the PO) – i.e. raising potential product changes, raising pain points, collecting bugs, offering UI/UX guidance
- Supporting value determination
- Support the Product Owner to update the value framework for the squad/domain
- Apply the framework to the squad and track value where possible – i.e. measure KPIs etc.
- Support the preparation for value reviews – i.e. business case reviews
- Testing
- Perform/facilitate ongoing user acceptance testing (working with users to test correctness where domain knowledge is needed and in line with the user acceptance criteria)
- Perform ad-hoc testing
- Performing supplementary technical analysis
- Understanding (and building if required) As-Is and To-Be processes
- Supporting data source mapping and/or technical architecture discussions
- Performing analysis related to the domain – i.e. mapping of calculation steps or metrics etc.
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- data science
- digital
- client liaison
- development teams
- Agile
- product owner
- user stories
- user acceptance criteria
- user story mapping
- problem solving
- stakeholder mapping
- user acceptance testing
- As-Is processes
- To-Be processes
- adaptable
- team player
- business metrics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A fast-paced, high performance, rapid learning environment with excellent cross-collaboration and an environment where being adventurous is part of the culture. If you’re flexible, can see the bigger picture and work in an unstructred environment, then this will be a great home for you.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- learning budget
- performance bonus
- 20 days annual leave
- study leave
- fully remote work