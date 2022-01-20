Intermediate C# Backend Developer – Cape Town – Salary Negotiable at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the top IT retail communications development companies and be involved in the whole development processes.

Your responsibilities would be to design clean and simple solutions and write elegant robust codes. You will be liaising with senior IT members to build software and processes accordingly and assisting with analysis where required.

You ideally need to have a minimum of 5 years’ development experience and have strong design skills with a strong understanding of software development processes.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 5 years’ development experience

C#

MS SQL

Crystal

SSRS

System Integration

Reference Number for this position is FM53496 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

