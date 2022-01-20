Intermediate Data Engineer

Our client, a data science-focused company using the latest AI and ML tools, provide a clear roadmap to their large global clients solve complex issues.

Think like a scientist; build like a software engineer. Work in a company where you are valued and you have a voice. If you enjoy a fast-paced, high performance, cross-collaborative environment this may just be the place for you.

The environment:

You will create robust and scalable computing environments which bring data-driven technologies to users. You will be constantly challenging yourself with your team(s) to build more effective data architectures, flexing the freedom to incorporate new technologies and expand the computing power.

We’re looking for strong candidates with a mix of the following:

Fluency in Python and some variety of SQL

A strong degree in computer science, or a quantitative discipline

Experience in designing and setting up large data systems, with an ability to assess the tradeoffs in architectural decisions

Experience with distributed processing frameworks (Hadoop, Spark etc)

Knowledge of large data architectures (data warehouses, lakes, meshes, etc)

Experience working in cloud environments, especially Azure

Desired Skills:

python

SQL

distributed processing frameworks

Hadoop

Spark

data warehouses

lakes

meshes

cloud environments

Azure

Big data

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

fully remote work

learning budget

performance bonus

20 days leave

study leave

laptop

