Intermediate Web Developer Semi Remote Fourways R540k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Join a market leading company that is continually designing and developing their upgrades according to technological trends. With their history in the security industry, they are known to create software that is reliable and dependable to their clients. This company is based in Fourways and it’s offering an Intermediate Web Developer position.

They have their footprint across Africa and are regarded as one of the fast-moving companies in the market. You will be required to have an ability to speak up confidently, have excellent work ethics and be great on time management.

Requirements:

2-6 years of experience

C#

JavaScript

SASS

Bootstrap

.Net

CSS

MVC

.Net Core 2.0/5.0

HTML

Qualifications:

Related university degree is essential

Reference Number for this position is WM52849 which is a Permanent position based in Fourways offering a cost to company salary of R540k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C#

SASS

.Net

CSS

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

