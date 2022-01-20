Kaspersky named top Russian-origin company patented in the US

Kaspersky has been named number-one among companies with Russian origins patented in the US in 2021 by IFI Claims Direct.

Kaspersky is constantly developing and patenting new cybersecurity technologies. The company regularly applies for patents in areas related to its solutions, including network and computer security, machine learning, security information and automotive technology and security.

In the annual patent ranking analysis published by IFI Claims Direct, Kaspersky has been named the top Russian company patented in the US with 43 patents published in 2021. Throughout its history the company has received 412 patents in the US alone with more than 1 200 patents around the world, including Russia, EU, China and Japan.

US patent data shows that last year patent grants declined by 7% overall. The only area that saw patent growth was ‘computer systems based on specific computational models’, which includes machine learning – a key focus area for Kaspersky.

According to the IFI ranking, Kaspersky’s main patented technology areas over the last two years include network architectures or network communication protocols for network security and computer systems based on specific computational models.

“Kaspersky has always been an innovative company and this award acknowledges our position as a leader in technology innovation and R&D,” says Anton Tikhomirov, head of strategic IP development at Kaspersky. “Our team of expert inventors deserves this recognition for their work developing and publishing these patents in the US, and around the world.

“Our patent leadership in the US market is evidence of our unparalleled commitment to creative development and our determination to make our technological opportunities available to those in markets all around the world.”