McAfee, FireEye come together in Trellix

Symphony Technology Group (STG) has announced the launch of Trellix, a new business delivering extended detection and response (XDR) to organisations with a focus on accelerating technology innovation through machine learning and automation.

Trellix emerges from the previously announced merger of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye in October 2021.

“We are incredibly excited to have Trellix in the STG portfolio,” says William Chisholm, managing partner at STG. “Customers can expect Trellix’s living security platform to deliver bold innovation across the XDR market.”

The new name evokes the structure of a trellis, a strong and safe framework used to support structured growth of climbing plants and trees. Trellix aims to deliver its brand promise to build resilient and confident organisations through living security – security technology that learns and adapts to protect operations from the most advanced threat actors.

“As today’s organisations push to achieve digital transformation, a strong security foundation is required to ensure continued innovation, growth and resiliency,” says Bryan Palma, CEO of Trellix. “Trellix’s XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence.”

Trellix’s XDR ecosystem is designed to accelerate the effectiveness of security operations by providing customers with the capability to ingest over six hundred native and open security technologies. By providing security analysts with better insight, granting more control, and delivering comprehensive threat context, analysts can save time and act decisively to remediate threats.

“The promise of XDR dramatically improves security efficacy, and the vendors that can deliver on that promise will capture market share,” says Frank Dickson, program vice-president: cybersecurity products at IDC. “However, integrating context and delivering outcomes takes resources and work. It is a monumental effort made possible with the right security partner.

“With a combined product portfolio that spans endpoint, network, messaging, data protection, and cloud services, Trellix has an impressive multi-technology portfolio to address the promise of XDR.”

STG is expected to launch the McAfee Enterprise Secure Service Edge (SSE) portfolio as a separate business later this quarter, inclusive of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).