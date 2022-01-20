Network Administrator (CISCO)

NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR – CISCO

AN ADMINISTRATOR WITH SPECIALISATION IN CISCO SYSTEMS IS REQUIRED

LOCATION: CENTURION

Closing Date: 27 January 2022

Salary: From R398 334.14 up to R532 771.93 Per Annum

EE Requirements: FEMALE candidates Preferred

Position: Permanent

THE PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide technical support to the Organisation’s employees on all Network related infrastructure

PLEASE TAKE NOTE:

This is a highly technical role with an emphasis on CISCO systems – (we are looking for a Network Administrator specialising in CISCO)

The CCNA ICT Certificate or a Diploma is a minimum requirement

The CCNA certificate must be CISCO certified and is essential

The CCNP certificate is advantageous to have – not essential

Please ensure that your Certification has been renewed with CISCO every 6 months

In most instances, the candidate will be required to be on site at the Client’s office

Closing date for CV submission: 27 January 2022

ALL qualification certification must be certified when submitting with your CV.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma

At least three (3) years’ relevant experience

A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification

A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous

A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous

Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches

One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite

Two years’ experience with Firewalls

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)

Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure

Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software

Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure

Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions

Network cabling patching

Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis

Perform any other duties as required

TO APPLY:

Email your updated CV to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ at [Email Address Removed]

Quote REF shashi@mployglo when calling or emailing your CV.

Desired Skills:

Cisco Routers

Switches

CCNA Certification

CCNP Certificate

Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration Certificate

Cisco Call Manager Suite

Experience with Firewalls

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Learn more/Apply for this position