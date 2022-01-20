NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR – CISCO
AN ADMINISTRATOR WITH SPECIALISATION IN CISCO SYSTEMS IS REQUIRED
LOCATION: CENTURION
Closing Date: 27 January 2022
Salary: From R398 334.14 up to R532 771.93 Per Annum
EE Requirements: FEMALE candidates Preferred
Position: Permanent
THE PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To provide technical support to the Organisation’s employees on all Network related infrastructure
PLEASE TAKE NOTE:
- This is a highly technical role with an emphasis on CISCO systems – (we are looking for a Network Administrator specialising in CISCO)
- The CCNA ICT Certificate or a Diploma is a minimum requirement
- The CCNA certificate must be CISCO certified and is essential
- The CCNP certificate is advantageous to have – not essential
- Please ensure that your Certification has been renewed with CISCO every 6 months
- In most instances, the candidate will be required to be on site at the Client’s office
- Closing date for CV submission: 27 January 2022
- ALL qualification certification must be certified when submitting with your CV.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma
- At least three (3) years’ relevant experience
- A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification
- A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous
- A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous
- Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches
- One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite
- Two years’ experience with Firewalls
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)
- Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure
- Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software
- Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure
- Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions
- Network cabling patching
- Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis
- Perform any other duties as required
TO APPLY:
Email your updated CV to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ at [Email Address Removed]
Quote REF shashi@mployglo when calling or emailing your CV.
Desired Skills:
- Cisco Routers
- Switches
- CCNA Certification
- CCNP Certificate
- Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration Certificate
- Cisco Call Manager Suite
- Experience with Firewalls
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
