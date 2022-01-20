Network Administrator (CISCO)

Jan 20, 2022

NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR – CISCO

AN ADMINISTRATOR WITH SPECIALISATION IN CISCO SYSTEMS IS REQUIRED

LOCATION: CENTURION

Closing Date: 27 January 2022

Salary: From R398 334.14 up to R532 771.93 Per Annum

EE Requirements: FEMALE candidates Preferred

Position: Permanent

THE PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • To provide technical support to the Organisation’s employees on all Network related infrastructure

PLEASE TAKE NOTE:

  • This is a highly technical role with an emphasis on CISCO systems – (we are looking for a Network Administrator specialising in CISCO)
  • The CCNA ICT Certificate or a Diploma is a minimum requirement
  • The CCNA certificate must be CISCO certified and is essential
  • The CCNP certificate is advantageous to have – not essential
  • Please ensure that your Certification has been renewed with CISCO every 6 months
  • In most instances, the candidate will be required to be on site at the Client’s office
  • Closing date for CV submission: 27 January 2022
  • ALL qualification certification must be certified when submitting with your CV.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma
  • At least three (3) years’ relevant experience
  • A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification
  • A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous
  • A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous
  • Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches
  • One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite
  • Two years’ experience with Firewalls

JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)
  • Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure
  • Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software
  • Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure
  • Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions
  • Network cabling patching
  • Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis
  • Perform any other duties as required

TO APPLY:

Email your updated CV to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ at [Email Address Removed]
Quote REF shashi@mployglo when calling or emailing your CV.

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco Routers
  • Switches
  • CCNA Certification
  • CCNP Certificate
  • Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration Certificate
  • Cisco Call Manager Suite
  • Experience with Firewalls

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

