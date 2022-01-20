Technical Integration Architect at IT Network

Technical Integration Architect

Pretoria

12 month contract

Job Purpose

Design expertise within projects, programmes and other technical initiatives. Solve complex business and integration problems, produce technical integration artefacts, and work with various support teams in enterprise architecture, development, testing and production to ensure efficient delivery of project work.

Education and experience

Bachelor’s degree and 5 – 7 years’ experience in similar environment

Job Objectives

Responsible for overall integration design deliverables for assigned domain

Representing respective integration domain at project meetings

Diagnose symptoms, causes and possible effects to diagnose emerging problems

Identify trends and potential risks during testing and production, and remedy issues

Attend project meetings essential to designing of the Integration Solution

Produce all required Integration Design Artefacts, i.e. Logical Integration Document (LID), Technical Integration Document (TID), Schemas or related Data contracts

Identify risks and recommend risk mitigation and manage risk related to Integration Design Delivery

Review work progress for reporting purposes

Resolve complex Integration Design issues

Ability to make complex decisions

Update ICC Service Inventory as and when required

Conduct troubleshooting

Support senior resources with any other Integration Design task

Participate in internal review initiatives and present solutions to internal review Boards when requested

Make presentations on project issues and solution recommendations

Desired Skills:

intergration design

Learn more/Apply for this position