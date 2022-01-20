Technical Integration Architect at IT Network

Technical Integration Architect
Pretoria
12 month contract
Job Purpose
Design expertise within projects, programmes and other technical initiatives. Solve complex business and integration problems, produce technical integration artefacts, and work with various support teams in enterprise architecture, development, testing and production to ensure efficient delivery of project work.
Education and experience
- Bachelor’s degree and 5 – 7 years’ experience in similar environment
Job Objectives
- Responsible for overall integration design deliverables for assigned domain
- Representing respective integration domain at project meetings
- Diagnose symptoms, causes and possible effects to diagnose emerging problems
- Identify trends and potential risks during testing and production, and remedy issues
- Attend project meetings essential to designing of the Integration Solution
- Produce all required Integration Design Artefacts, i.e. Logical Integration Document (LID), Technical Integration Document (TID), Schemas or related Data contracts
- Identify risks and recommend risk mitigation and manage risk related to Integration Design Delivery
- Review work progress for reporting purposes
- Resolve complex Integration Design issues
- Ability to make complex decisions
- Update ICC Service Inventory as and when required
- Conduct troubleshooting
- Support senior resources with any other Integration Design task
- Participate in internal review initiatives and present solutions to internal review Boards when requested
- Make presentations on project issues and solution recommendations
Desired Skills:
- intergration design