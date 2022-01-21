BBBEE Verification Annalyst

Our client, a SANAS accredited BBBEE Verification Agency (Rivonia) is recruiting a BBBEE Verification Analyst with an accounting, finance or internal auditing degree. You Must have a good understanding of accounting, financial systems, and financial statements as well as good presentation skills to be considered. It is essential to commit to the opportunity for 2 years due to training purposes.

Minimum Requirements

Financial Degree

Accounting, BCom. Accounting Honours and articles.

2-3 years experience in finance – BBBEE training will be provided.

Internal Auditing.

Good understanding of accounting and interpretation of financial systems and financial statements.

Experience working with clients.

Microsoft Package.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct meetings without supervision and build strong relationships with clients.

Interpret, verify and communicate all elements of the BBBEE scorecard other than complex ownership structures.

Prepare a complete verification file to a high standard and conclude on the results.

Present findings to audiences of up to 8 people.

Deal with objections and answer challenging questions.

Perform BBBEE verifications for companies in accordance with the DTIs BBBEE Codes of Good Practice, all sector codes and EmpowerLogics verification methodology. BBBEE verification is very similar to financial audit and requires attention to detail, analytical ability and an understanding of financial statements.

Deal with conflict situations.

Answer questions from clients on all BEE-related verification and implementation issues.

Attributes

Presentation skills.

Able to work under pressure

Ability to build rapport

Verification/auditing skills and understanding of audit concepts.

Good interpersonal.

Analytical ability.

Able to handle conflict.

Team player.

Able to relate to different organizational cultures.

Attention to detail and quality.

Professional with a good work ethic.

Understanding of accounting systems.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cell Phone Allowance

Travel Allowance

