BI Specialist

Responsibilities:
- Standardise data collection and interpretation within the Moonstone Group
- Make recommendations towards application analysis and data modelling designs
- Generate reports and provide Management with recommendation on data analysis findings
- Create and maintain reporting and data structures to various Business Units
- Collaborate with Management and Business Unit heads on BI needs and solutions
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders for continuous improvement and automation initiatives
- Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies to optimise business and financial performance
- Create an internal awareness culture by providing guidance and direction on the use of data reporting, the application of BI systems and data collection processes
- Provide guidance to employees at all levels on how to make optimal use of data
Requirements:
- Formal Business Intelligence and SQL qualification
- 5+ years working experience in the field of business intelligence and business analysis
- Knowledge in the technical aspects of business intelligence, including data modelling and data management
- Intermediate to advanced expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings
- Understanding of the financial services field is advantageous
- Knowledge of semantic models / layers.
- Knowledge of designing frameworks and data structures for reporting and analysis
- Proficient in the use of query and reporting analysis tools
- Intermediate VBA, Python or equivalent coding skills
- Advanced Power BI skills
- Advanced Excel skills (Up to date with latest developments)
- Intermediate M-Query (Power Query)
- Beginner Power Pivot
- Intermediate T-SQL
- Beginner/Intermediate Power Automate
- Intermediate SSIS (SQL Server integration services)
- Intermediate SSAS (SQL Server analysis services)
- Intermediate/Advanced DAX
- Intermediate knowledge of best practice and reporting database architecture
- Beginner/Intermediate SQL server administration skills (SSMS SQL Server management services)
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted