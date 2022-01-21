BI Specialist

Responsibilities:

Standardise data collection and interpretation within the Moonstone Group

Make recommendations towards application analysis and data modelling designs

Generate reports and provide Management with recommendation on data analysis findings

Create and maintain reporting and data structures to various Business Units

Collaborate with Management and Business Unit heads on BI needs and solutions

Collaborate with internal stakeholders for continuous improvement and automation initiatives

Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies to optimise business and financial performance

Create an internal awareness culture by providing guidance and direction on the use of data reporting, the application of BI systems and data collection processes

Provide guidance to employees at all levels on how to make optimal use of data

Requirements:

Formal Business Intelligence and SQL qualification

5+ years working experience in the field of business intelligence and business analysis

Knowledge in the technical aspects of business intelligence, including data modelling and data management

Intermediate to advanced expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings

Understanding of the financial services field is advantageous

Knowledge of semantic models / layers.

Knowledge of designing frameworks and data structures for reporting and analysis

Proficient in the use of query and reporting analysis tools

Intermediate VBA, Python or equivalent coding skills

Advanced Power BI skills

Advanced Excel skills (Up to date with latest developments)

Intermediate M-Query (Power Query)

Beginner Power Pivot

Intermediate T-SQL

Beginner/Intermediate Power Automate

Intermediate SSIS (SQL Server integration services)

Intermediate SSAS (SQL Server analysis services)

Intermediate/Advanced DAX

Intermediate knowledge of best practice and reporting database architecture

Beginner/Intermediate SQL server administration skills (SSMS SQL Server management services)

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

