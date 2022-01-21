BI Specialist

Jan 21, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Standardise data collection and interpretation within the Moonstone Group
  • Make recommendations towards application analysis and data modelling designs
  • Generate reports and provide Management with recommendation on data analysis findings
  • Create and maintain reporting and data structures to various Business Units
  • Collaborate with Management and Business Unit heads on BI needs and solutions
  • Collaborate with internal stakeholders for continuous improvement and automation initiatives
  • Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies to optimise business and financial performance
  • Create an internal awareness culture by providing guidance and direction on the use of data reporting, the application of BI systems and data collection processes
  • Provide guidance to employees at all levels on how to make optimal use of data

Requirements:

  • Formal Business Intelligence and SQL qualification
  • 5+ years working experience in the field of business intelligence and business analysis
  • Knowledge in the technical aspects of business intelligence, including data modelling and data management
  • Intermediate to advanced expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings
  • Understanding of the financial services field is advantageous
  • Knowledge of semantic models / layers.
  • Knowledge of designing frameworks and data structures for reporting and analysis
  • Proficient in the use of query and reporting analysis tools
  • Intermediate VBA, Python or equivalent coding skills
  • Advanced Power BI skills
  • Advanced Excel skills (Up to date with latest developments)
  • Intermediate M-Query (Power Query)
  • Beginner Power Pivot
  • Intermediate T-SQL
  • Beginner/Intermediate Power Automate
  • Intermediate SSIS (SQL Server integration services)
  • Intermediate SSAS (SQL Server analysis services)
  • Intermediate/Advanced DAX
  • Intermediate knowledge of best practice and reporting database architecture
  • Beginner/Intermediate SQL server administration skills (SSMS SQL Server management services)

