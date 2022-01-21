Required Qualifications
- BCom/BSc
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Min 10 years experience in business operational processes
- In-depth knowledge of functional process, operational process & application process
- Operational Management
- Continuous improvement
- System and Change roll out and integration
- IT Governance and Controls
- Business process mapping
- Managing delivery in projects or changes
- Building business cases
- Identifying innovation & efficiency drivers in business
- Technical Application knowledge in Dev environments
- Experience in the Dev-Test cycle
Behavioural Competencies:
- Excellent communication skills verbal & written
- Task and Time management
- Tactical awareness
- Sound Logic
- Highly Analytical
- Comfortable working remotely, in Matrix managed environment
Remuneration:
Market-related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.