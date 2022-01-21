Business Analyst

Jan 21, 2022

Required Qualifications

  1. BCom/BSc

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. Min 10 years experience in business operational processes
  2. In-depth knowledge of functional process, operational process & application process
  3. Operational Management
  4. Continuous improvement
  5. System and Change roll out and integration
  6. IT Governance and Controls
  7. Business process mapping
  8. Managing delivery in projects or changes
  9. Building business cases
  10. Identifying innovation & efficiency drivers in business
  11. Technical Application knowledge in Dev environments
  12. Experience in the Dev-Test cycle

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. Excellent communication skills verbal & written
  2. Task and Time management
  3. Tactical awareness
  4. Sound Logic
  5. Highly Analytical
  6. Comfortable working remotely, in Matrix managed environment

Remuneration:
Market-related

IMPORTANTOnly shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

