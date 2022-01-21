Business Analyst

Required Qualifications

BCom/BSc

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Min 10 years experience in business operational processes In-depth knowledge of functional process, operational process & application process Operational Management Continuous improvement System and Change roll out and integration IT Governance and Controls Business process mapping Managing delivery in projects or changes Building business cases Identifying innovation & efficiency drivers in business Technical Application knowledge in Dev environments Experience in the Dev-Test cycle

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent communication skills verbal & written Task and Time management Tactical awareness Sound Logic Highly Analytical Comfortable working remotely, in Matrix managed environment

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

