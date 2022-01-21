Data Business Analyst (1 Year contract)

Collaborating in the development of agile feature specifications which are used by developers to craft a technical solution meeting the business requirement

Maintaining data models in an architecture repository and using these models to communicate the information requirements to systems analysts, database administrators and developers.

Understanding how new laws, regulations and developments will impact businesses in the short term insurance sector

Key Outputs

Work on solutions supporting business to business data exchange using a common industry canonical model with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected system components

Required to work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework

Gather and interpret data requirements from the business

Participate in the solution design process

Prepare the data requirements specifications in the form of fully annotated data models

Define the success criteria for solution testing

Analyse data requirements and understand the impact on business processes and systems integration

Assist (when necessary) with systems testing

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant business qualification

Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Analysis with a focus on data design

Experience in data design in a short term or long term insurance context would be preferred

3 – 5 years experience as Business Analyst with a focus on data design

2 – 3 years experience in the Short Term Insurance Industry

Experience in technical writing

Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops

Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools would be an advantage

Skills:

Conceptual and logical data modeling using techniques such as class models, entity relationship models, star schema models and data cluster models

Business writing skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Repository-Based Modeling tools.

Knowledge:

Some knowledge as a Generalist or Specialist associated with the Short-Term Insurance Industry

Business Change Life Cycle

System Development Life Cycle (Agile experience would be preferable)

