Data Specialist (Remote) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.Client Details:A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.Role Responsibilities:

Develop sampling, surveys, dashboards and closed loop programs.

Presenting customer feedback / analysis to senior executives.

Analysing different customer feedback sources.

Engaging with internal partners to understand business strategy, questions and goals.

Providing structure to business requests.

Translating requirements into an analytical project approach.

Leading projects through completion.

Acquiring / compiling structured and unstructured data.

Performing analyses of historical data to surface trends and insights.

Preparing and delivering visualisations and internal presentations.

Developing, owning and managing recurring analytic or reporting processes.

Providing recommendations on proper survey design and research methodology.

Teaching / sharing best practises.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree in marketing, business, statistics, analytics or equivalent work experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 – 7 years’ data analytics experience.

Experience with customer experience insights.

High level understanding of marketing concepts and customer experience.

Strong understanding of research methodology and survey design.

Experience querying data with SQL and programming with Python, R, or SAS.

Experience leading, designing and implementing marketing or digital experimentation.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

Survey scripting / data reporting platforms (e.g. Qualtrics, Medallia, Capterra, etc.).

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website ( [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Data Analytics

SQL

Python

