Developer: DSD at Capitec

It pays to have friends!
- Refer a friend and you could earn R25 000
- This vacancy forms part of an approved Incentivised Referral Campaign as prescribed by the Talent Acquisition policy
- Please contact the relevant Talent Acquisition Specialist, should you have any difficulties with uploading your referral on Success Factors.
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the creation of Capitec Bank remote banking related applications according to specifications
Experience
- 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- Experience in the following development languages:
- Minimum
- Java Script Frameworks
- XML
- HTML
- CSS
- Java
- JSP
- SQL
- Web Services
- Spring
- Minimum
Qualifications (Minimum)
- National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.