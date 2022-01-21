Developer: DSD at Capitec

Jan 21, 2022

It pays to have friends!

  • Refer a friend and you could earn R25 000
  • This vacancy forms part of an approved Incentivised Referral Campaign as prescribed by the Talent Acquisition policy
  • Please contact the relevant Talent Acquisition Specialist, should you have any difficulties with uploading your referral on Success Factors.

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the creation of Capitec Bank remote banking related applications according to specifications

Experience

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • Minimum
      • Java Script Frameworks
      • XML
      • HTML
      • CSS
      • Java
      • JSP
      • SQL
      • Web Services
      • Spring

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Working with People
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position