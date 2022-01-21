Even Flow wins Yeastar’s global Distributor of the Year award

Leading value-added distributor Even Flow Distribution has won Yeastar’s global Distributor of the Year award.

The global P-Series ACE Distributor Award was announced last night during Yeastar’s online Yeah Awards ceremony, and rewards the distributor’s contribution in promoting the P-Series PBX System.

Even Flow Distribution is a leading supplier of Unified Communications, Telecoms, Video Conferencing, Wireless and Networking solutions to the African market.

Ryno Coetzee, Yeastar brand manager at Even Flow Distribution, says the award takes into account sales volumes, revenues and Even Flow Distribution’s exceptional value-added services.

“We have one of the biggest support structures for Yeastar, and this was a huge contributor to our winning the award,” he says.

Even Flow Distribution took on the Yeastar distribution just three years ago, so winning the Distributor of the Year award is even more impressive.

“The team has done really well to win this global award,” says Adrian Bush, director of Even Flow Distribution. “They have put in a lot of hard work, in a difficult environment that has included Covid and chipset supply issues.

“But a deep understanding of the product and of the South African customer landscape has enabled them to position the product well in the market and achieve success.”

Key to this success, he stresses, is the fact that Even Flow Distribution does more than simply sell products. “We put a lot of effort into support, with after-sales service, technical training and sales training.”

Yeastar supplies innovative telecommunication equipment, including VoIP PBX systems and VoIP gateways for the SMB.

Yeastar offerings include IP PBX Systems with Call Detail Records, CRM integration, IVR and a free softphone application to name a few. All these features enable seamless remote work solutions or easy multi-branch setups.

The beauty of the Yeastar offering is the fact that it is a complete solution, Bush adds. “It’s a feature-rich solution that solves customer issues, and fits well into the South African environment.

“It has been particularly well-suited to the remote working trend, since it allows workers to take their extension with them, regardless of where they are working, so they can always be part of the team.”

Coetzee points out that one of Even Flow Distribution’s partners, Tytec Group, also bagged an award at the Yeah Awards, for their success in delivering unified communications.

Even Flow Distribution is South Africa’s oldest and most successful distributor of next-generation communications solutions in South Africa.

With distribution hubs in Cape Town and Johannesburg, it supports more than 20 leading international brands throughout southern Africa.

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs and VoIP gateways for SMBs and delivers Unified Communications solutions that connect co-workers and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the telecommunications industry with a global partner network and over 100,000 customers worldwide. Yeastar customers enjoy the flexible and cost-effective communications solutions that have been consistently recognized in the industry for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com.

About Even Flow Distribution

Even Flow is the official distributor of Yeastar in South Africa. We will be providing our customers with the full Yeastar solutions. Even Flow Distribution has a long history of supplying the African IT sector with leading global brands in unified communication telecoms, Video conferencing, wireless and networking. At Even Flow we are committed to assisting and supporting our client with quality products and services. Our value is not to simply supply products, but also in equipping and supporting our clients to grow their businesses in their sectors. For More information, please contact us at www.evenflow.co.za.

For more information about Even Flow Distribution click here