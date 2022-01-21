JavaScript Developer

Committed to enhancing the lifetime financial wellness of people, their communities, and their businesses. Our business focus is to deliver on world-class outcomes- based investment solutions by providing investment outcomes that are relevant, innovative and fully aligned to the current and future needs of our clients.
Position Purpose:
To apply technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create a service-based environment, and reducing current platform dependencies. Responsibility will be designing and developing Angular JavaScript and Java application.
Experience & Qualifications:
- BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
- Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment
- Java / JavaScript Certificates
At least four+ years of Java Script & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:
- AWS
- Docker
- Micro-services
- Spring & Spring-Boot experience
- Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
- Implementing both front-end and back-end
- AngularJS and io
- js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification
- MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
- Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB ..)
- Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)
- Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, ..)
- JMS and Messaging technologies
- XML and Related technologies
- Web services
- Gradle
- GIT
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
- Security principles
- Test automation
- DevOps expierance
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
- Working knowledge of development design patterns
- Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge
- Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
- Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code
- Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system
- Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time
Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system
Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier – continuous improvement
- Utilise trends and metrics to develop, optimise, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business
- Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate
- Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively.
The Incumbent will be responsible for:
- Technical systems design and architectural documentation Systems support and systems enhancements
- Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.
- Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions
- Defining, documenting, communicating and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices
- Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members
- Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology road-map and ensuring compliance with IT strategies
- Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly Supporting effective teamwork within Momentum
Competencies Required
- Proactive
- Systematical and analytical way of working Result-oriented approach to work
- Work Flexibility
- Accountability and ownership of work Ability to work under extreme pressure Resilience
- Good communication skills Ability to collaborate in a team
- Keep updated with the latest technology Coach and mentor team members
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Our client is in the Insurance business. Remote based.