JavaScript Developer

Jan 21, 2022

Committed to enhancing the lifetime financial wellness of people, their communities, and their businesses. Our business focus is to deliver on world-class outcomes- based investment solutions by providing investment outcomes that are relevant, innovative and fully aligned to the current and future needs of our clients.

Position Purpose:

To apply technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create a service-based environment, and reducing current platform dependencies. Responsibility will be designing and developing Angular JavaScript and Java application.

Experience & Qualifications:

  • BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
  • Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment
  • Java / JavaScript Certificates

At least four+ years of Java Script & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:

  • AWS
  • Docker
  • Micro-services
  • Spring & Spring-Boot experience
  • Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
  • Implementing both front-end and back-end
  • AngularJS and io
  • js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification
  • MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
  • Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB ..)
  • Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)
  • Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, ..)
  • JMS and Messaging technologies
  • XML and Related technologies
  • Web services
  • Gradle
  • GIT
  • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
  • Security principles
  • Test automation
  • DevOps expierance
  • Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
  • Working knowledge of development design patterns
  • Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge
  • Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
  • Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code
  • Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system
  • Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time

  • Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system

  • Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier – continuous improvement

  • Utilise trends and metrics to develop, optimise, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business
  • Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate
  • Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively.

The Incumbent will be responsible for:

  • Technical systems design and architectural documentation Systems support and systems enhancements
  • Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.
  • Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions
  • Defining, documenting, communicating and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices
  • Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members
  • Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology road-map and ensuring compliance with IT strategies
  • Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly Supporting effective teamwork within Momentum

Competencies Required

  • Proactive
  • Systematical and analytical way of working Result-oriented approach to work
  • Work Flexibility
  • Accountability and ownership of work Ability to work under extreme pressure Resilience
  • Good communication skills Ability to collaborate in a team
  • Keep updated with the latest technology Coach and mentor team members

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Javascript
  • AWS
  • Angular
  • SQL
  • Node.js
  • MEAN Stack
  • Test automation

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Insurance business. Remote based.

